Erie VA Women Veterans Health and Wellness Expo When: Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Zem Zem Shrine Club 2525 W 38th St. Erie, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Zem Zem Shrine Club Cost: Free





All women Veterans invited! Meet with your Erie VA Women’s Health Program team and

community women organizations to learn about the women’s health services available.

Please join us to honor our Women Veterans and enjoy:



• Multiple Vendors

• Chair Massages

• Light Snacks

• Photo Booth

Please RSVP to the Women’s Health Program at 814-860-2907.