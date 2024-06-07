Caregiver & Family Resource Fair
When:
Fri. Jul 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
2nd floor conference room
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Join the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.
This event features:
VA Services:
- Whole Health
- MyHealthe Vet/Connected Care
- Veterans Justice Outreach
- Geriatric and Extended Care Social Work
- PACT Social Work
- Post-9/11 Military2VA
- Hospice/Palliative
- Suicide Prevention Coordinators
- Psychosocial Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program
- and more!
Additional Organizations include:
- Alzheimer’s Association
- Parkinson’s Partners
- Greater Erie Community Action Committee
- Cancer Wellness Center
For questions, contact 814-860-2657 or VHAERICaregiverSupport@va.gov