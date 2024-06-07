Skip to Content

Caregiver & Family Resource Fair

When:

Fri. Jul 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

2nd floor conference room

135 East 38th Street

Erie, PA

Cost:

Free

Join the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.

This event features:

VA Services:

  • Whole Health
  • MyHealthe Vet/Connected Care 
  • Veterans Justice Outreach
  • Geriatric and Extended Care Social Work
  • PACT Social Work
  • Post-9/11 Military2VA
  • Hospice/Palliative
  • Suicide Prevention Coordinators
  • Psychosocial Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program
  • and more!

Additional Organizations include:

  • Alzheimer’s Association
  • Parkinson’s Partners
  • Greater Erie Community Action Committee
  • Cancer Wellness Center

 

For questions, contact 814-860-2657 or VHAERICaregiverSupport@va.gov

Last updated: