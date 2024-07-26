Skip to Content

2024 Saturday Drive-Thru Flu Clinics (Erie, McKean, Venango)

Erie VA is hosting drive-thru flu clinics available to all Veterans eligible for health care September 14 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Erie VA, the McKean County VA Clinic and the Venango County VA Clinic.

When:

Sat. Sep 14, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

135 East 38th Street

Erie, PA

Cost:

Free

Erie VA is hosting drive-thru flu clinics available to all Veterans eligible for health care September 14 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Erie VA, the McKean County VA Clinic and the Venango County VA Clinic.

Tips for Your Visit

  • Bring your Veteran ID Card with you.
  • Wear clothing that allows us to reach your upper arm.
  • For Erie VA location: Enter from Old French Road

 

Locations

  • Erie VA Medical Center: 135 E 38th St., Erie, PA 16504
  • McKean County VA Clinic: 20 Foster Brook Boulevard, Bradford, PA 16701
  • Venango County VA Clinic: 125 Home Depot Drive, Franklin, PA 16323

Other VA events

Last updated: