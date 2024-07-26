2024 Saturday Drive-Thru Flu Clinics (Erie, Ashtabula, Crawford, Warren)
Erie VA is hosting drive-thru flu clinics available to all Veterans eligible for health care September 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Erie VA, the Ashtabula County VA Clinic, Crawford County VA Clinic, Warren County VA Clinic.
When:
Sat. Sep 21, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Erie VA is hosting drive-thru flu clinics available to all Veterans eligible for health care September 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Erie VA, the Ashtabula County VA Clinic, Crawford County VA Clinic, Warren County VA Clinic.
Tips for Your Visit
- Bring your Veteran ID Card with you.
- Wear clothing that allows us to reach your upper arm.
- For Erie VA location: Enter from Old French Road
Locations
- Erie VA Medical Center: 135 E 38th St., Erie, PA 16504
- Ashtabula County VA Clinic: 2044 Lambros Lane, Ashtabula, OH 44004
- Crawford County VA Clinic: 11200 Perry Hwy., Meadville, PA 16335
- Warren County VA Clinic: 3 Farm Colony Dr., Warren, PA 16365