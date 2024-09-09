When: Mon. Mar 17, 2025, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET Where: 2nd Floor Conference Room 135 East 38th Street Erie, PA Cost: Free





Veterans are best equipped to take action regarding their whole health if they know how to access the wide range of services the Erie VA Medical Center has to offer.

To help accomplish this goal, the Erie VA provides a Veteran orientation to better understand these services and how to access their benefits. Veterans will receive orientation to several key services through brief in-person presentations and videos.

These services will include but not limited to:

Eligibility

Primary Care

Pharmacy

Beneficiary Travel

Behavioral Health

Connected Care (Virtual care)

Care in the Community

and more

No registration required. Please sign in upon arrival.

Contact Josh Dolecki at 814-860-2695 or Jeremy Ireland 814-860-2515 with questions or for more information.

Other VA events