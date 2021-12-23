Roll Up Your Sleeve 2022 | Blood Drive

VA and the blood collection agencies are teaming up for a nationwide blood drive to help fight the shortage of life-saving blood caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We need your help. Join us on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Support Veterans and your community by donating at your local VA. Roll up your sleeve and make a difference. If you are healthy, we encourage you to donate.

Blood donation is a safe, life-saving activity during this time of national crisis. You cannot transmit coronavirus by giving or receiving blood.

The blood mobile will be located at the Erie VAMC Parking Lot near the main entrance of the facility. First come, first served donation.