Homeless Veteran care

Care we provide at VA Erie

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Erie homeless services care coordinator to get help with:

Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing

Job training, life skills development, and education

Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail

Financial support to prevent homelessness

Treatment for addiction and depression

Health and dental care

Call the Behavioral Health Clinic

Ask to speak to the Homeless Care Coordinator:

Phone: 814-860-2038.