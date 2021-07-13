Mental health care

Care we provide at VA Erie

The Behavioral Health clinic offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:

Psychiatry

Psychology

Homeless Veterans services

Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.