Mental health care
VA Erie health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Contact our behavioral health clinic
For immediate assistance contact:
Behavioral health clinic phone:
Phone: 814-860-2038
Contact the Veteran crisis hotline at:
Phone: 800-273-8255, select 1
Care we provide at VA Erie
The Behavioral Health clinic offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Homeless Veterans services
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.