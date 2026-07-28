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Women Veteran care

VA Erie health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women's Health Nurse Navigator can help you get the services you need.

Connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager or staff member. 

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Erin Bruner MS, BSN, RN

Women Veterans Program Manager

VA Erie health care

Phone:

Email: Erin.Bruner2@va.gov

Ashley M. Lauria, MA, RD, LDN, IBCLC | Regional Lactation Lead
Heather Lucero, BSN, RN | Reproductive Health Navigator 
Kristy Roscinski | Women’s Health Program Support Assistant

Mission

To serve Women Veterans by improving overall health and well-being in a
cross-cultural environment through providing exceptional, evidence-based,
and comprehensive health care and customer service while creating a positive
patient experience. This is accomplished in a sensitive and safe environment,
with an overall focus on whole health and well-being to all women Veterans.

Vision

To be the facility of choice for women Veterans by empowering and inspiring
them to obtain optimal health and well-being by providing proactive, personalized
health care with an understanding of the uniqueness of every woman.

Care we provide by VA at Erie VA 

Services: Primary care

  • Gynecology – specific care provided by the Erie VA APRN and other care done in the community
  • Lactation support 
  • Pap and HPV tests to screen for cervical cancer
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Reproductive health services, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
  • Lifestyle wellness services – (Whole Health)

Care provided by VA in the community

  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support 

Other resources

  • Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Erie.

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Erie and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

Last updated: 