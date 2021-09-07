 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Women Veteran care

VA Erie health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women's Health Nurse Navigator can help you get the services you need.

Connect with a women’s health program staff member

Nadean Sitter

Nadean Sitter

Women Veterans Program Manager

VA Erie health care

Phone: 814-475-1345

Email: Nadean.Sitter@va.gov

Erin Bruner | Women’s Health Nurse Navigator
Ashley Lauria | Maternity Care Coordinator and Lactation Consultant

Care we provide by VA at Erie VA 

Services: Primary care

  • Gynecology – specific care provided by the Erie VA APRN and other care done in the community
  • Lactation support 
  • Pap and HPV tests to screen for cervical cancer
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
  • Lifestyle wellness services – (Whole Health)

Care provided by VA in the community

  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support 

  • VA women’s health services

    Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Mental health care

    Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Erie.

  • Patient advocates

    When to contact a patient advocate at VA Erie and how they can help.

  • VA benefits for active servicemembers

    If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

Last updated: