Women Veteran care
VA Erie health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women's Health Nurse Navigator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a women’s health program staff member
Nadean Sitter
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Erie health care
Phone: 814-475-1345
Email: Nadean.Sitter@va.gov
Erin Bruner | Women’s Health Nurse Navigator
Ashley Lauria | Maternity Care Coordinator and Lactation Consultant
Care we provide by VA at Erie VA
Services: Primary care
- Gynecology – specific care provided by the Erie VA APRN and other care done in the community
- Lactation support
- Pap and HPV tests to screen for cervical cancer
- Mental health care and counseling
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
- Lifestyle wellness services – (Whole Health)
Care provided by VA in the community
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support