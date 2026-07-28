Women Veteran care
VA Erie health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women's Health Nurse Navigator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager or staff member.
Erin Bruner MS, BSN, RN
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Erie health care
Phone:
Email: Erin.Bruner2@va.gov
Ashley M. Lauria, MA, RD, LDN, IBCLC | Regional Lactation Lead
Heather Lucero, BSN, RN | Reproductive Health Navigator
Kristy Roscinski | Women’s Health Program Support Assistant
Mission
To serve Women Veterans by improving overall health and well-being in a
cross-cultural environment through providing exceptional, evidence-based,
and comprehensive health care and customer service while creating a positive
patient experience. This is accomplished in a sensitive and safe environment,
with an overall focus on whole health and well-being to all women Veterans.
Vision
To be the facility of choice for women Veterans by empowering and inspiring
them to obtain optimal health and well-being by providing proactive, personalized
health care with an understanding of the uniqueness of every woman.
Care we provide by VA at Erie VA
Services: Primary care
- Gynecology – specific care provided by the Erie VA APRN and other care done in the community
- Lactation support
- Pap and HPV tests to screen for cervical cancer
- Mental health care and counseling
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Reproductive health services, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
- Lifestyle wellness services – (Whole Health)
Care provided by VA in the community
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support