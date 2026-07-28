Women Veteran care

Mission

To serve Women Veterans by improving overall health and well-being in a

cross-cultural environment through providing exceptional, evidence-based,

and comprehensive health care and customer service while creating a positive

patient experience. This is accomplished in a sensitive and safe environment,

with an overall focus on whole health and well-being to all women Veterans.

Vision

To be the facility of choice for women Veterans by empowering and inspiring

them to obtain optimal health and well-being by providing proactive, personalized

health care with an understanding of the uniqueness of every woman.