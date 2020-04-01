 Skip to Content
Main locations

Erie VA Medical Center

135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504-1559
Directions
Main phone: 814-868-8661
Mental health clinic: 814-860-2038
Erie VAMC

Health clinic locations

Ashtabula County VA Clinic

2044 Lambros Lane
Ashtabula, OH 44004-2700
Directions
Main phone: 866-463-0912
Mental health clinic: 814-860-2038
ashtabula

Crawford County VA Clinic

16954 Conneaut Lake Road
Meadville, PA 16335-3738
Directions
Main phone: 866-962-3210
Mental health clinic: 814-860-2038
Crawford County VA Clinc

McKean County VA Clinic

14 Foster Brook Boulevard
Bradford, PA 16701-3274
Directions
Main phone: 814-368-3019
McKean-CBOC

Venango County VA Clinic

464 Allegheny Boulevard, Suite 200
Franklin, PA 16323-6264
Directions
Main phone: 866-962-3260
Mental health clinic: 814-860-2038
Venango VA Clinic

Warren County VA Clinic

3 Farm Colony Drive
Warren, PA 16365-5209
Directions
Main phone: 866-682-3250
Mental health clinic: 814-860-2038
Warren, PA VA Community Clinic

