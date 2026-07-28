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McKean County VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care, including primary care, behavioral health, diabetes care, laboratory services, whole health, and more. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at McKean County VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Address

20 Foster Brook Boulevard
Bradford, PA 16701-3274

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
McKean-CBOC

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free 

Wheelchair availability: The McKean County VA Clinic has wheelchairs available in the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Reservations: A request for transportation must be made at least 7 days in advance of scheduled appointments.

Erie VAMC DAV Hospital Services Coordinator: or 1-

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transportation services

Bus

McKean RideATA

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Nearby hotels

There is no lodging at the McKean County VA Clinic. If you need to travel to the clinic for multiple days, try one of these hotels. When booking, ask if there is a Veteran rate. Many hotels have shuttle vans, so check with the hotel you’re staying at if you need help getting to the clinic.

NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Erie Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.

Other services at VA Erie health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Diabetes care

Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2

We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Erie VAMC Call Center

Direct

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes like:

  • Self-management, education, and support classes
  • Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
  • Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Appointments

Main Phone

14 Foster Brook Boulevard
Bradford, PA 16701

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Appointments

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our behavioral health clinic provides consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more about VA mental health services

MOVE! weight management

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure

We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

Appointments

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:

  • Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
  • Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
  • Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle

Connect with a care coordinator

Erie VAMC MOVE! Care Coordinator: 814-860-2342

Appointments are available in-person or through a virtual platform.

Learn more about MOVE!

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Appointments

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as: 

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
  • Eating disorders and digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management

 

Connect with a Registered Dietitian:

Contact the Clinical Nutrition Department:

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Appointments

Main Phone

We offer primary care at all of our VA Erie  health care facilities. We take a team approach to health care that focuses on you. Your Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) will work with you, your family members, and/ or caregivers to create a plan for lifelong health and wellness. Your primary care team can also coordinate other services as part of your care like:                            

  • Labs, blood work, and immunizations          
  • Mental health care                                                                
  • Women’s health care
  • Nutrition and weight counseling
  • Smoking cessation counseling
  • Social services

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Erie VAMC Call Center

Direct

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits between you and our health care providers. We offer 3 types of telehealth:

  • Clinical video telehealth provides instant appointments between Veterans at outpatient clinics and their providers.
  • Home telehealth sends your vital health information, such as blood pressure readings, to your doctor via your smartphone or internet.
  • Store-and-forward telehealth sends your previously recorded video, audio, and digital records to other medical specialists at VA facilities.    

Whole health

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Erie VAMC Call Center

Direct

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our Whole Health approach empowers Veterans to take charge of their health, well-being, and quality of life. Services focus on active participation, self-care skills, and sustainable lifestyle strategies that support long-term function and resilience.

 

Whole Health services include:

    •    Virtual Movement Classes including Yoga

    •    Mindfulness and Meditation practices for stress relief

    •    Whole Health Coaching

    •    BFA (Ear Acupuncture) to help you manage pain without drugs

 

Learn more about whole health

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Erie VAMC Call Center

Direct

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:                           

  • Maternity care during pregnancy, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support after your child is born     
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager

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