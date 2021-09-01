 Skip to Content
McKean County VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care, including primary care, behavioral health, diabetes care, laboratory services, whole health, and more. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at McKean County VA Clinic.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

14 Foster Brook Boulevard
Bradford, PA 16701-3274

Phone numbers

Main phone: 814-368-3019

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
McKean-CBOC

Prepare for your visit

Cost: Free 

Wheelchair availability: The McKean County VA Clinic has wheelchairs available in the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Reservations: A request for transportation must be made at least 7 days in advance of scheduled appointments.

Erie VAMC DAV Hospital Services Coordinator: 814-860-2095 or 1-800-274-8387

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transportation services

Bus

McKean RideATA

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Nearby hotels

There is no lodging at the McKean County VA Clinic. If you need to travel to the clinic for multiple days, try one of these hotels. When booking, ask if there is a Veteran rate. Many hotels have shuttle vans, so check with the hotel you’re staying at if you need help getting to the clinic.

NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Erie Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.

Health services offered here

