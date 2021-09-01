McKean County VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care, including primary care, behavioral health, diabetes care, laboratory services, whole health, and more. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at McKean County VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-430PM
- Tue: 800AM-430PM
- Wed: 800AM-430PM
- Thu: 800AM-430PM
- Fri: 800AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: The McKean County VA Clinic has wheelchairs available in the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Reservations: A request for transportation must be made at least 7 days in advance of scheduled appointments.
Erie VAMC DAV Hospital Services Coordinator: 814-860-2095 or 1-800-274-8387
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Local transportation services
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Nearby hotels
There is no lodging at the McKean County VA Clinic. If you need to travel to the clinic for multiple days, try one of these hotels. When booking, ask if there is a Veteran rate. Many hotels have shuttle vans, so check with the hotel you’re staying at if you need help getting to the clinic.
- Holiday Inn Express, Bradford
814-362-7090
- Best Western Plus, Bradford
814-362-4501
- Comfort Inn
814-368-6772
NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Erie Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.
In the spotlight at VA Erie health care
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.