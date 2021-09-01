Venango County VA Clinic

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET, individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Reservations: A request for transportation must be made at least 7 days in advance of scheduled appointments.

Erie VAMC DAV Hospital Services Coordinator: 814-860-2095 or 1-800-274-8387

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transportation services

Bus

Venango County Transportation

Medical Assistance Transportation Program (MATP)

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits