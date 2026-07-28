Venango County VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care, including primary care, behavioral health, diabetes care, laboratory services, nutrition services, and more. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Venango County VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
125 Home Depot Drive
Franklin, PA 16323-8031
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: The Venango County VA Clinic has wheelchairs available in the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET, individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Reservations: A request for transportation must be made at least 7 days in advance of scheduled appointments.
Erie VAMC DAV Hospital Services Coordinator:
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Local transportation services
Medical Assistance Transportation Program (MATP)
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Nearby hotels
There is no lodging at the Venango County VA Clinic. If you need to travel to the clinic for multiple days, try one of these hotels. When booking, ask if there is a Veteran rate. Many hotels have shuttle vans, so check with the hotel you’re staying at if you need help getting to the clinic.
- Quality Inn & Conference Center
814-437-3031
- Days Inn by Wyndham Oil City Conference Center
814-677-1221
- Knights Inn
814-432-2101
NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Erie Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.
Other services at VA Erie health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Diabetes care
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Appointments
Appointments
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Main Phone
464 Allegheny Boulevard
Franklin, PA 16323
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Main Phone
Our behavioral health clinic provides consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Connect with a care coordinator
Erie VAMC MOVE! Care Coordinator: 814-860-2342
Appointments are available in-person or through a virtual platform.
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Connect with a Registered Dietitian:
Contact the Clinical Nutrition Department:
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer primary care at all of our VA Erie health care facilities. We take a team approach to health care that focuses on you. Your Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) will work with you, your family members, and/ or caregivers to create a plan for lifelong health and wellness. Your primary care team can also coordinate other services as part of your care like:
- Labs, blood work, and immunizations
- Mental health care
- Women’s health care
- Nutrition and weight counseling
- Smoking cessation counseling
- Social services
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Appointments
Appointments
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits between you and our health care providers. We offer 3 types of telehealth:
- Clinical video telehealth provides instant appointments between Veterans at outpatient clinics and their providers.
- Home telehealth sends your vital health information, such as blood pressure readings, to your doctor via your smartphone or internet.
- Store-and-forward telehealth sends your previously recorded video, audio, and digital records to other medical specialists at VA facilities.
Whole health
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Appointments
Appointments
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our Whole Health approach empowers Veterans to take charge of their health, well-being, and quality of life. Services focus on active participation, self-care skills, and sustainable lifestyle strategies that support long-term function and resilience.
Whole Health services include:
• Virtual Movement Classes including Yoga
• Mindfulness and Meditation practices for stress relief
• Whole Health Coaching
• BFA (Ear Acupuncture) to help you manage pain without drugs
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Appointments
Appointments
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Maternity care during pregnancy, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support after your child is born
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager