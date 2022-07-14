Erie VA employee selected as designer of 2022 Veterans Day Poster

PRESS RELEASE

July 14, 2022

Erie , PA — The Erie VA Medical Center proudly announces local employee, Briana Cummings, as the designer of the 2022 Veterans Day Poster.

Each year, the Veterans Day National Committee (VDNC) selects a commemorative Veterans Day poster from designs submitted by artists nationwide for the annual Veterans Day Poster Contest. The poster is distributed widely across America and will serve as the cover of the official program for the Veterans Day commemoration at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11.

Briana received the congratulatory news from the National Veterans Outreach Office at VA Central Office in Washington, DC on June 24, 2022. Since then, it has been a hard secret to keep.

“We are so proud of Briana – her design skills are exceptional, and she is an integral part of our team,” said Erie VAMC Director John A. Gennaro. “We are glad she has this opportunity to give back to our Veterans in such a meaningful way.”

When she entered the contest, Cummings was a visual information specialist. Recently promoted, she currently serves as a public affairs specialist.

