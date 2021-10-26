Erie VA Medical Center Announces Veterans Day Parade

PRESS RELEASE

Erie , PA — Erie VA Medical Center is pleased to invite local Veterans, their families, and community members to the Annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. on the corner of 26th and State Streets, walking south on State Street and ending the Erie VA Medical Center. Community members are invited to show their support as we pay tribute to our local Veterans – on the sidelines or by marching in the parade.

All Veteran supporters are welcome to register and march in the parade – you do not have to be Veteran or Veteran-related organization to march. To register, contact Barb Hudak at 207-217-1308 or the Erie VA Voluntary Services department at 814-860-2454.

We are asking the Erie community to line the streets and cheer on our Veterans. The parade is an excellent opportunity for the region to exhibit its appreciation for the men and women who served our country. We look forward to seeing you in the march or on the sidelines!