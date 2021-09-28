Erie VA Medical Center & VA Community Clinics Host Free Drive-Thru Flu Clinics
PRESS RELEASE
September 28, 2021
Erie , PA — Erie VA Medical Center announces drive-thru flu clinics, beginning Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Erie VA Medical Center is pleased to announce that we are hosting drive-thru flu clinics on Saturdays, beginning October 2, 2021.
Free flu shots will be available to Veterans who are eligible for VA health care and have a valid VA ID card. This year, flu shots will be drive-thru only to ensure the safety of our Veterans and employees. Masks are required to be worn on the VA campus – even in your vehicle while receiving the flu shot.
Erie VAMC Flu Schedule:
Saturday drive-thru flu shot clinics held in the lower level of the Erie VAMC parking garage on:
• October 2 9:30 a.m. to noon
• October 16 9:30 a.m. to noon
Community Based Outpatient Clinic Flu Schedule:
Saturday drive-thru flu shot clinics will be available:
Ashtabula October 16 & 23
8:00 a.m. to noon
Crawford October 2 & 16
8:00 a.m. to noon
McKean October 2 & 16
8:00 a.m. to noon
Warren October 2 & 16
8:00 a.m. to noon
Venango October 16 & 23
8:00 a.m. to noon
A flu shot is just one of the many benefits offered by the Erie VAMC. Veterans who have never enrolled in VA health care may bring their DD-214 discharge papers to see if they are eligible. Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible.
After the above dates, flu shots will be available by appointment only. From that day forward, call 814-868-8661 and Press 2.
For the latest flu information, call the Flu Hotline at 814-860-2730 or visit https://www.va.gov/erie-health-care/events/.