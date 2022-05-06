Erie VAMC Announces Associate Director

PRESS RELEASE

May 6, 2022

Erie , PA — Erie VA Medical Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Rickey A. Harris, Jr. as the new Associate Director effective May 8, 2022.

Mr. Harris has been serving as the Chief of Medical Administration Service (MAS) at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center since February 2020. Harris led efficient and key performance improvements in all areas of MAS – gaining distinction within the South Central VA Health Care Network and across the Veterans Health Administration at large.

As a Veteran himself, he is fully committed to serving our nation’s heroes. He has devoted the past 18 years to public service between the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense, ranging from Acting Assistant Medical Center Director – responsible for overseeing multiple service lines – to Chief MAS, Data Quality Manager, Chief of the Patient Administration Division, HIPAA Privacy/FOIA Officer, Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer, and more.

“We are pleased to welcome Rick Harris to the Erie VA and the Erie community. His expertise in employee engagement, continuous performance improvement, high-reliability focus, and exemplary service to Veterans – are welcome additions to our leadership team,” noted John Gennaro Erie VAMC Medical Center Director.

Mr. Harris has a degree in healthcare administration, completed the African American Federal Executive Association (AAFEA) Next Generation Program, is the recipient of the Army Commander’s Award for Civilian Service Medal, part of the FY22 Health Care Leadership Development Program cohort, and is an active member of AAFEA as well as the American College of Healthcare Executives.

