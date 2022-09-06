Local Veterans Participate in National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

September 6, 2022

Erie , PA — Veterans Huey Gillett of Erie and Charles Motter of Franklin are participating in the 2022 National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic (NDVGC) being held in Riverside, Iowa, September 11-16, 2022.

Held annually, the NDVGC is an event sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Disabled American Veterans (DAV). The week-long event promotes rehabilitation by offering Veterans with visual impairments and those with other life-changing disabilities the opportunity to enjoy therapeutic, adaptive golfing. Veterans are also introduced to other adaptive recreational sports to further boost their confidence and challenge their perceived limitations.

Gillett receives care at the Erie VA Medical Center and Motter receives routine care at the Venango County VA Clinic. They are proud to join fellow Veterans from across the nation at the clinic.

“I am very happy to have been given this opportunity to participate in the NDVGC. I am looking forward to the entire experience,” noted Motter - a U.S. Army Veteran.

“The Veterans Golf Clinic leverages VA’s adaptive sports medicine model as a tool for wellness and a way to focus on healthy living,” said Erie VA Executive Director John A. Gennaro. “We proudly support Veterans Gillett and Motter and their drive to actively improve their quality of life and expand fellowship among comrades.”

For more information, visit: www.veteransgolfclinic.org. Photos and videos located @Sports4Vets social media pages Facebook Instagram Twitter.