No-Cost VA Flu Shots for Eligible Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

August 26, 2022

Erie , PA — Erie VAMC and our VA Community Clinics announce Saturday drive-thru flu clinics in September. 

FREE flu shots will be available to Veterans who are eligible for VA health care and have a valid VA ID card. Masks are required to ensure the safety of our Veterans and employees – even in your vehicle while receiving the flu shot.

Erie VAMC Drive-Thru Flu Schedule:

Saturday drive-thru flu shot clinics held in the Erie VAMC parking lot. Veterans may enter on Old French Road and exit at East 38th Street.
 
     • September 17        9:00 a.m. to noon
     • September 24        9:00 a.m. to noon

VA County Clinics in Ashtabula, Crawford, McKean, Venango, and Warren clinics offering vaccine: 

     • September 24        8:00 a.m. to noon

Getting a flu shot protects Veterans, their family members, and the community. Veterans who have never enrolled in VA health care may bring their DD-214 discharge papers to see if they are eligible. 

Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible. 

After September 24 flu shots will be available by appointment. From that day forward, call 814-868-8661 and Press 2.

For the latest flu information, visit: https://www.va.gov/erie-health-care/events/.

Media contacts

Chanel Cook, Public Affairs Officer

814-860-2074

chanel.cook@va.gov

###
