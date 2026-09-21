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Operating status

VA Erie health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Situation updates and information

Situation info

Important Notice regarding Urgent Care Center Hours:

Please be aware that due to planned electrical systems upgrades, our Urgent Care Center will close at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 24.

Veterans who need care after 4 p.m. on either date will be directed to a community Urgent Care Center or Emergency Department.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as this work is completed to support safe, reliable care.

Facility operating statuses

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 988, ext. select 1

24-hour nurse: 814-868-8661

Change your appointment: 814-868-8661

Media inquires: 814-860-2097

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 814-868-8661

Pharmacy refill: 814-868-6284

Staff locator: 814-868-8661

Telephone care: 814-868-8661