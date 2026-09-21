Operating status
Situation updates and information
Situation info
Important Notice regarding Urgent Care Center Hours:
Please be aware that due to planned electrical systems upgrades, our Urgent Care Center will close at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 24.
Veterans who need care after 4 p.m. on either date will be directed to a community Urgent Care Center or Emergency Department.
We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as this work is completed to support safe, reliable care.
Facility operating statuses
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 988, ext. select 1
24-hour nurse: 814-868-8661
Change your appointment: 814-868-8661
Media inquires: 814-860-2097
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 814-868-8661
Pharmacy refill: 814-868-6284
Staff locator: 814-868-8661
Telephone care: 814-868-8661