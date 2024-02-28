Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor of the Year Award

The Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor (LPMHC) of the Year Award aims to motivate LPMHCs to strive for excellence through achievement of our organizational goals. The Award promotes excellence in VA service and provides an opportunity for professional recognition. As a profession that is widely dispersed among various departments and teams throughout the Erie VAMC, VA LPMHCs are a valued part of the VA system.