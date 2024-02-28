Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor of the Year
As part of National Counseling Awareness Month, Erie VA Medical Center recognizes a Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor who goes above and beyond while providing care to our Veterans.
Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor of the Year Award
The Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor (LPMHC) of the Year Award aims to motivate LPMHCs to strive for excellence through achievement of our organizational goals. The Award promotes excellence in VA service and provides an opportunity for professional recognition. As a profession that is widely dispersed among various departments and teams throughout the Erie VAMC, VA LPMHCs are a valued part of the VA system.
Know an Erie LPMHC superstar? Nominate them!
Submit completed form via emailed to: Theresa.Scully@va.gov
Submit completed form via postal mail to:
Erie VAMC
Attn: Terry Scully - Behavioral Health (116)
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
Nominations are accepted from March 1, 2023 through March 15. All nominations must be received by March 15 to be considered for the current calendar year. Thank you for helping us recognize our amazing VA Counselors!