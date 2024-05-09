Medical Foster Home Program

What are Medical Foster Homes?

Medical Foster Homes (MFH) are private residences where the caregiver lives and provides continuous care and supervision to the Veterans, with the assistance of relief caregivers. This caregiver can help the Veteran carry out activities of daily living, such as bathing and getting dressed. VA ensures that the caregiver is well trained to provide VA planned care.

MFH is a voluntary long-term care placement option. Some, but not all, residents are Veterans. VA can help you find a warm and caring MFH that meets high quality care and safety standards. The Veteran and their family are encouraged to tour homes before making a decision.

Medical Foster Homes Provide:

Private Rooms

Home-Like Living

Flexibility and Choice

A Supervised Setting

Choice of Homemade meals/snacks

Social & Recreational Activities

Personal Care

Medication Management

Other care support, as needed

Who is Eligible for VA Medical Foster Home Services?

Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for the MFH program. MFH is an equivalent to nursing home care. Veterans eligible in MFH are also enrolled in HBPC or Spinal Cord Injury-Home Care.