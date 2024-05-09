Medical Foster Home Program
When living at home becomes difficult, most people would rather remain in a home-like setting than move to a nursing home. The (MFH) Program offers Veterans more options to support independence in a home-like environment.
What are Medical Foster Homes?
Medical Foster Homes (MFH) are private residences where the caregiver lives and provides continuous care and supervision to the Veterans, with the assistance of relief caregivers. This caregiver can help the Veteran carry out activities of daily living, such as bathing and getting dressed. VA ensures that the caregiver is well trained to provide VA planned care.
MFH is a voluntary long-term care placement option. Some, but not all, residents are Veterans. VA can help you find a warm and caring MFH that meets high quality care and safety standards. The Veteran and their family are encouraged to tour homes before making a decision.
Medical Foster Homes Provide:
- Private Rooms
- Home-Like Living
- Flexibility and Choice
- A Supervised Setting
- Choice of Homemade meals/snacks
- Social & Recreational Activities
- Personal Care
- Medication Management
- Other care support, as needed
Who is Eligible for VA Medical Foster Home Services?
Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for the MFH program. MFH is an equivalent to nursing home care. Veterans eligible in MFH are also enrolled in HBPC or Spinal Cord Injury-Home Care.
Cost, Become an MFH Caregiver, and Next Steps
Cost
How much does MFH Cost?
The rate is negotiated between the Veteran or responsible party and MFH caregiver with VA MFH team oversight. An agreement that outlines services provided is signed by both the Veteran and caregiver.
While VA helps coordinate care, VA Medical Foster Homes are not provided by VA. Veterans are responsible for paying for the Medical Foster Home directly or through other insurance. Rates are determined based on multiple criteria. Please contact the VA Erie MFH Coordinator for more information.
Become an MFH Caregiver
If you are interested in earning an income while working from your home caring for Veterans, reach out to your local MFH Coordinator and start the process today.
As an MFH caregiver, VA’s MFH and HBPC teams will be available to provide guidance, training, and assistance to the caregiver, and oversight and medical care to the Veterans.
MFH Caregivers are Vetted and Their Home is Inspected
During the review and selection process, caregivers are assessed to ensure they would be a good fit to provide care to Veterans in the MFH program. This includes assessing the caregiver's ability to provide care and ability to provide a nurturing, family environment for the Veteran. All caregivers require a criminal history check and a professional home inspection team performs extensive fire and safety checks. To ensure the highest levels of safety and quality, a VA MFH coordinator makes monthly unannounced visits while the HBPC team provides routine in-home care for Veterans. VA MFHs must meet all state and local requirements and regulations.
Use This Checklist to See if Your Home May be Appropriate
Criteria for Medical Foster Homes
- The home must be owned or rented by the caregiver.
- Caregiver must live in the MFH, and it must be their primary residence.
- The home must be located, designed, equipped, and maintained to ensure a home-like environment and provide safe care and supervision for all residents.
- There must be space to care for 1 – 3 Veterans in the home with separate bedrooms.
- The home must be inspected by a VA multidisciplinary team, including a Safety Officer, Nurse, MFH Coordinator, Dietician, and Rehabilitation Therapist.
- The home and caregiver must comply with all state and local licensure requirements and regulations, including construction, fire, maintenance, and sanitation.
- The home must be located within the service radius of a VA Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) team.
Next Steps
I'm Ready to Become an MFH Caregiver
If you meet the criteria noted above and you are interested in becoming an MFH caregiver, contact the VA Erie MFH Coordinator
Use This Checklist to See if Being an MFH Caregiver May be Right for You
Criteria for MFH Caregivers
- Complete an application and participate in an interview with the Medical Foster Home Program Coordinator and other staff as needed.
- Must be at least 18 years of age and demonstrate financial stability.
- Ensure a pleasant and home-like atmosphere within the residence.
- Willingness to provide hands-on care to Veterans with high-level care needs through the support and education of Home Based Primary Care.
- Able to ensure you or an approved relief caregiver are present and available to provide 24/7 care and supervision.
- Agree to unannounced visits to the home by the MFH coordinator to ensure the health and safety of Veterans living in the home, consistent with VA standards.