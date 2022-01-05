 Skip to Content

Social Worker of the Year

As part of National Social Work Month, Erie VA Medical Center annually recognizes a Social Worker who goes above and beyond while providing care to our Veterans.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Social Worker of the Year Award

The Social Worker of the Year Award aims to motivate Social Work employees to strive for excellence through achievement of our organizational goals. The Award promotes excellence in VA Social Work service and provides an opportunity for professional recognition. As a profession that is widely dispersed among various departments and teams throughout the Erie VAMC, VA Social Workers are a valued part of the VA system.

Know an Erie VA Social Work superstar? Nominate them!

Social Worker of the Year Nomination Form (PDF)

Submit completed form via emailed to: vhaerisocialworkaward@va.gov 

Submit completed form via postal mail to: 
Erie VAMC 
Attn: Social Work 
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504

Nominations are accepted from January 1, 2022 through January 31. All nominations must be received by January 31 to be considered for the current calendar year. Thank you for helping us recognize our amazing VA Social Workers!

Last updated: