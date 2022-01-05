Social Worker of the Year
As part of National Social Work Month, Erie VA Medical Center annually recognizes a Social Worker who goes above and beyond while providing care to our Veterans.
Social Worker of the Year Award
The Social Worker of the Year Award aims to motivate Social Work employees to strive for excellence through achievement of our organizational goals. The Award promotes excellence in VA Social Work service and provides an opportunity for professional recognition. As a profession that is widely dispersed among various departments and teams throughout the Erie VAMC, VA Social Workers are a valued part of the VA system.
Know an Erie VA Social Work superstar? Nominate them!
Submit completed form via emailed to: vhaerisocialworkaward@va.gov
Submit completed form via postal mail to:
Erie VAMC
Attn: Social Work
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
Nominations are accepted from January 1, 2022 through January 31. All nominations must be received by January 31 to be considered for the current calendar year. Thank you for helping us recognize our amazing VA Social Workers!