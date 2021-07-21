 Skip to Content
Returning service member care

VA Erie health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Connect with a Post-9/11 Clinical Case Manager

Connect with a care coordinator

Tammy Breter

Tammy Breter LCSW

Post-9/11 M2VA Program Manager

VA Erie health care

Phone: 814-860-2965

Kelly Mallory LSW

Post-9/11 M2VA Case Manager

VA Erie health care

Phone: 814-860-2308

Email: Kelly.Mallory@va.gov

Colby Mitchell-El LPC

Post-9/11 M2VA Case Manager

VA Erie health care

Phone: 814-860-2616

Email: colby.mitchell-el@va.gov

Viola Gross

Patient Services Assistant

VA Erie health care

Phone: 814-860-2567

Email: Viola.Gross@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Erie health care

We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:

  • Polytrauma care
  • Rehabilitation
  • Mental health care
  • Counseling
  • Family benefits counseling
  • Referral assistance

Vet Centers

Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Erie  provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.

Learn more about Vet Centers

