Returning service member care
VA Erie health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Connect with a Post-9/11 Clinical Case Manager
Connect with a care coordinator
Tammy Breter LCSW
Post-9/11 M2VA Program Manager
VA Erie health care
Phone: 814-860-2965
Kelly Mallory LSW
Post-9/11 M2VA Case Manager
VA Erie health care
Phone: 814-860-2308
Email: Kelly.Mallory@va.gov
Colby Mitchell-El LPC
Post-9/11 M2VA Case Manager
VA Erie health care
Phone: 814-860-2616
Email: colby.mitchell-el@va.gov
Viola Gross
Patient Services Assistant
VA Erie health care
Phone: 814-860-2567
Email: Viola.Gross@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Erie provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.