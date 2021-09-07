Dr. Loza oversees management efforts for medical decisions made throughout the medical center and the five community based outpatient clinics.

Dr. Loza is involved in budget formulation and execution, including workload planning, utilization management, recruitment of medical staff, accreditation and quality management activities, adherence to medical ethical standards, and clinical training programs.

In October 2020, Dr. Loza assumed the duties of Acting Chief of Staff. Prior to this role, he served as the Erie VAMC Medical Director of Primary Care since 2015. Dr. Loza began his VA career at the North Florida South Georgia VA Health Care System as a Staff Physician in Primary Care at the Villages, Florida CBOC. When The Villages Outpatient Clinic (TVOPC) opened in 2010, Dr. Loza became the first Chief of Primary Care at TVOPC.

A native of Buffalo, N.Y., Dr. Borys Loza received a B.A. in Cellular and Molecular Biology at the State University of New York (SUNY) Buffalo in 1975. He earned his M.D. degree at the SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine in 1983 and completed an Internal Medicine Residency at the SUNY Buffalo Affiliated Hospitals in 1986. After completing six-months as Chief Medical Resident at the Buffalo VA in 1986, Dr. Loza entered the private practice of Primary Care Internal Medicine in the Buffalo area.