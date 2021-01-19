Work with us

Jobs and careers

Build your career with us at Erie health care. You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is much more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your talents as you realize the greatest possible impact.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of our current openings, and visit our Jobs and Careers page to learn more about the application process. Don’t worry, we’ll walk you through it.

Internships and fellowships

Two psychology internships are offered each year at Erie health care. Nationwide, VA operates the largest medical training program for more than 120,000 health care professionals, working with our 1,800 college and university partners.

Visit our Internships and Fellowships page to find positions that are right for you.

Volunteer or donate

Give the special gift of time, money, or needed items to help Erie Veterans. As one of our more than 450 volunteers, you can make our patients’ visits more enjoyable. Your donations also can impact many lives in unexpected ways.

Doing business with Erie health care

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with Erie health care, please get a sense of our needs and whom we serve. Learn more about VA Erie health care and VISN 4, which is the Veterans Integrated Service Network.

Call our human resources office at 814-860-2433.