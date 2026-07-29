Work with us

Jobs and careers

Build your career with us at Erie health care. You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is much more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your talents as you realize the greatest possible impact.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of our current openings, and visit our Jobs and Careers page to learn more about the application process. Don’t worry, we’ll walk you through it.

Internships and fellowships

Two psychology internships are offered each year at Erie health care. Nationwide, VA operates the largest medical training program for more than 120,000 health care professionals, working with our 1,800 college and university partners.

Visit our Internships and Fellowships page to find positions that are right for you.

Equal opportunity employer

It is the policy of this medical center to provide equal opportunity for all qualified persons; to prohibit discrimination in employment because of race, color, religion, sex (including trans-identifying status, sexual orientation, and pregnancy), national origin, age (age 40 and above), reprisal for prior EEO activities or retaliation for opposing discriminatory practices, genetic information, marital/parental status, physical or mental disability, and political affiliation. To maintain a work environment free from any form of unlawful discrimination, including workplace harassment. To promote a positive, continuing affirmative program designed to eradicate barriers to employment and to achieve a representative workforce. And finally, to provide an environment where an aggrieved person is free from restraint, coercion, interference and/or reprisal.

Reasonable accommodation

The Erie VAMC makes every effort to provide reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities to allow them to fully participate in the application process, perform essential job functions, and enjoy equal benefits and privileges of employment, in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, and VA policies, unless to do so would cause a direct threat to health and safety or undue hardship to the operation of the unit. Personal Assistive Services may also be available for employees with targeted disabilities. Applicants with disabilities who need a reasonable accommodation work collaboratively with the Human Resources Management department and Reasonable Accommodation Coordinator to identify accommodations that will help them apply or interview for a job. For more information, contact Tiffany Hall, Reasonable Accommodation Coordinator at Tiffany.Hill@va.gov, 610-384-7711, ext. 4651.

Volunteer or donate

Give the special gift of time, money, or needed items to help Erie Veterans. As one of our more than 450 volunteers, you can make our patients’ visits more enjoyable. Your donations also can impact many lives in unexpected ways.

Learn more about Erie VAMC Voluntary Services

Contact Voluntary Services: 814-860-2454

Doing business with Erie health care

If you’re a vendor or contractor interested in doing business with Erie health care, Pathfinder helps you connect with relevant VA staff for your product or service. Submitting a request form is the first step in engaging with VA. Learn more at VA Pathfinder.

To register your business with the federal government, please go to SAM.gov.