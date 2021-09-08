Internships and fellowships

Choosing an internship program is a big decision. Much of what you learn will come from your patients—our Veterans. Explore our Psychology Internship program. Let us help you develop your future professional career while you serve today’s Veterans.

Training for health professions

Doctoral students can complete psychology training rotations at the VA Erie Medical Center and possibly at an off-site Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). We deliver high-quality health care to Veterans living in 8 counties in northwestern Pennsylvania, northeastern Ohio, and western New York state.

Psychology

Our Health Service Psychology Internship Program prepares you for professional practice in a medical center or health services setting that serves adults. You’ll work creatively with a small staff to meet the critical needs of aging Veterans who often suffer from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance abuse compounded by psychosocial stressors.

