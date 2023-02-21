Erie VA Mental Health Careers
Mental health professionals play a critical role in making sure Veterans recover and thrive after military service. Erie VA health care continually seeks qualified counselors, psychologists, RNs, and social workers to provide care for our regional Veterans.
Choose a mental health career path with great purpose; serve those who have served our country.
Interested applicants, please send cover letter and resume to:
Jamie Zewe, Chief of Behavioral Health
jamie.zewe@va.gov
Erie VA behavioral health positions:
Current openings:
Therapist (Generalist)
Location: Erie and Warren
Open to:
- Psychologists
- Licensed Clinical Social Workers
- Licensed Professional Counselors
Requirements:
- Psychologists must have graduated from an APA accredited internship or completed an internship within the VA.
- Professional Counselors must have graduated from a CACREP accredited program and a license is preferred.
- Individuals who are close to obtaining licensure in any of these disciplines may be considered on a case by case basis.
- Social Workers: Experience providing counseling and clinical license preferred.
Duties:
- Provide individual and group therapy to Veterans. Engage Veterans in treatment planning process, focused on the delivery of evidence and recovery-based services.
- Function as an active member of the Behavioral Health team which provides collaborative care to Veterans served
Registered Nurse Case Manager
Location: Venango
Open to:
- Registered Nurses
Requirements:
- Mental health experience preferred
Duties:
- Provide case management services to Veterans with serious mental illness in Venango County
- Functions as the sole RN within the case management team, providing nursing services to Veterans in both Venango and Crawford counties
- Uses therapeutic relationship to assist Veterans to gain control over their lives, stabilize housing, and develop a recovery plan. Assists them in dealing with psychosocial issues of mental health, aging, illness, and disability.
Rehabilitation Counselor
Location: Erie
Open to:
- Rehabilitation counselors
Requirements:
- Master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling or clinical rehabilitation counseling from a program accredited by CACREP or CHEA.
- May also have a degree in a related field for programs accredited by CHEA.
- A current certification as a certified rehabilitation counselor (CRC) from the CRCC is required.
Duties:
- Provide supported employment to Veterans with substance abuse and mental health conditions.
- Assist Veterans in obtaining and maintaining community-based employment, working with a small panel of patients who require assistance with vocational support.
Salaries:
Psychologist GS-9 (unlicensed and less than 1 year experience): $57,118 starting
Psychologist GS-11 (unlicensed): $69,107 starting
Psychologist GS-12 (newly licensed): $82,830 starting
Psychologist GS-13 (fully licensed): $98,496 starting - $128,043
Rehabilitation Counselor, Social Worker and LPC: $69,107 starting - $89,835
Unlicensed Professional Counselors and Social Workers with less than 1 year experience: $57,118 starting
RN $58,288 starting