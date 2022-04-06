Erie VA Nursing Careers

Nurses are at the center of VA care at the Erie VA Medical Center. Every day, they make a profound impact on the lives of Veterans in our area by helping us provide patient-centered, high-quality health care.

A nursing career at VA is fulfilling in ways that few other professions can offer. Our mission to serve and care for Veterans is the heart of everything we do.

Erie VA Medical Center is actively filling critical nursing positions that help Veterans get better, faster. Our nurses work across disciplines and in all treatment settings, helping coordinate the full spectrum of patient care.

Apply at www.usajobs.gov or contact our nurse recruiter.