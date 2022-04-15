Hall of Heroes
Erie VA Medical Center's Hall of Heroes proudly displays the memories of Erie VA's hometown and regional heroes.
Honoring our Veterans
Erie VA’s Hall of Heroes proudly displays the memories of Erie VA’s hometown and regional heroes. These memories of Veterans line the halls of the first floor serving as a constant reminder of their service and sacrifice.
Veterans and their families are welcome to donate photos of loved ones to the Hall of Heroes. VA is committed to ensuring, promoting, and including diverse images in the Hall of Heroes. Erie VA highly encourages all Veterans – women, people of color, and LGBTQIA+ to contribute to the project.
To maintain respect and continuity for the project, the Erie VA only accepts individual portraits of Veterans in uniform, ready, and able to be scanned. Original images are not accepted.
Items such as medals, stories, uniforms, and other memorabilia are valuable; however, do not fit with the continuity of the project.
Donations to the Hall of Heroes
To donate to the Hall of Heroes, please contact Erie VAMC Voluntary Services and schedule a meeting and review project requirements, pertinent information, and provide consent.
Donors are required to sign a consent form and provide information about the photographed Veteran:
- Name
- Rank
- Branch
- Retired
- Dates of Service
- Hometown
- Medal
- Awards
Donated items are not displayed immediately. All submissions are collected, appropriately grouped, and sent to a vendor for professional matting and framing to maintain the continuity of the displays.
To begin the process, please complete and return the Hall of Heroes Inductee and Consent Forms.
Erie VA Medical Center reserves the right to modify the scope, circulation, and location of submissions.
For more information about Hall of Heroes, contact Erie VAMC Voluntary Services at 814-860-2024.