Honoring our Veterans

Erie VA’s Hall of Heroes proudly displays the memories of Erie VA’s hometown and regional heroes. These memories of Veterans line the halls of the first floor serving as a constant reminder of their service and sacrifice.

Veterans and their families are welcome to donate photos of loved ones to the Hall of Heroes. VA is committed to ensuring, promoting, and including diverse images in the Hall of Heroes. Erie VA highly encourages all Veterans – women, people of color, and LGBTQIA+ to contribute to the project.

To maintain respect and continuity for the project, the Erie VA only accepts individual portraits of Veterans in uniform, ready, and able to be scanned. Original images are not accepted.

Items such as medals, stories, uniforms, and other memorabilia are valuable; however, do not fit with the continuity of the project.