Locations

Main location

Escanaba Vet Center

Address

3500 Ludington Street
Suite 110
Escanaba, MI 49829

Phone

The entrance to the Escanaba Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Escanaba Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Escanaba Vet Center - Marquette

Located at

Watermarq Suites
309 South Front Street
Marquette, MI 49855

Phone

Marquette Community Access Point

Escanaba Vet Center - Sault Ste Marie

Located at

Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan
2956 Ashmun Street
Sault Ste Marie, MI 49783

Phone

Entrance to the Escanaba Vet Center – Sault Ste Marie located at the Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan

Escanaba Vet Center - Houghton

Located at

Copper County Mall
47420 Highway M-26
Houghton, MI 49931

Phone

A picture of the entrance to the Houghton Community Access Point

Escanaba Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.