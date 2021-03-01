Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Escanaba Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Escanaba Vet Center - Marquette Located at Watermarq Suites 309 South Front Street Marquette, MI 49855 Directions on Google Maps Phone 906-233-0244

Escanaba Vet Center - Sault Ste Marie Located at Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan 2956 Ashmun Street Sault Ste Marie, MI 49783 Directions on Google Maps Phone 906-233-0244

Escanaba Vet Center - Houghton Located at Copper County Mall 47420 Highway M-26 Houghton, MI 49931 Directions on Google Maps Phone 906-233-0244

Escanaba Mobile Vet Center Phone 906-233-0244

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.