Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Eugene Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Eugene Vet Center - Florence Oregon Located at Florence DAV: Chapter 23 1715 21st St. Florence, OR 97439 Directions on Google Maps Phone 541-465-6918

Eugene Vet Center - Reedsport Located at Lower Umpqua Senior Center 460 Winchester Avenue Reedsport, OR 97467 Directions on Google Maps Phone 541-465-6918

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.