Locations

Main location

Eugene Vet Center

Address

190 East 11th Avenue
Eugene, OR 97401

Phone

Eugene Vet Center (from street)

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Eugene Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Eugene Vet Center - Florence Oregon

Located at

Florence DAV: Chapter 23
1715 21st St.
Florence, OR 97439

Phone

Eugene Vet Center - Florence Community Access Point

Eugene Vet Center - Reedsport

Located at

Lower Umpqua Senior Center
460 Winchester Avenue
Reedsport, OR 97467

Phone

Reedsport, Oregon

Vet Centers in other areas

