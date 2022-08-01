 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Evanston Vet Center

Address

1901 Howard Street
Evanston, IL 60202

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Building Photo

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Evanston Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Evanston Vet Center - Crystal Lake

Located at

Veterans Path to Hope
805 McHenry Ave Suite D
Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. Closed
  • Thu. Closed
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Veterans Path to Hope (CAP Location)

Evanston Vet Center - Kenosha, WI

Located at

Kenosha VFW
6618 39th Ave
Kenosha, WI 53142

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Kenosha VFW (CAP Location)

Evanston Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Mobile Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

