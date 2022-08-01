Locations

Main location

Evanston Vet Center Address 1901 Howard Street Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 847-332-1019 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Evanston Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Evanston Vet Center - Crystal Lake Located at Veterans Path to Hope 805 McHenry Ave Suite D Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 847-332-1019 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. Closed

Closed Thu. Closed

Closed Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Evanston Vet Center - Kenosha, WI Located at Kenosha VFW 6618 39th Ave Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 847-332-1019 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Evanston Mobile Vet Center Phone 847-332-1019

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.