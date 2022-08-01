Locations
Main location
Evanston Vet Center
Address
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our Evanston Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
Evanston Vet Center - Crystal Lake
Located at
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. Closed
- Thu. Closed
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Evanston Vet Center - Kenosha, WI
Located at
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Evanston Mobile Vet Center
Vet Centers in other areas
You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.