Evansville Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Evansville Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Walk-ins are welcome.
You can also schedule an appointment by calling us at 812-473-5993.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We're located off Burkhardt Road and the entrance is off Tudor Lane.
Once you enter, parking is located on both the north and west sides of the building. Several accessible parking spots are located near the front entrance. And the building entrance is accessible.
There are several public transportation bus stop locations close to us. One is located on Waterford Boulevard in front of the main VA building. The other is located off Burkhardt Road within 100 meters.
In the spotlight at Evansville Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Hydro-fit for Veterans
Days: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Location: Dunigan YMCA, 6846 Oak Grove Road
Please bring your own towel.
Call us at 812-473-5993 for more information.
Yoga for Veterans
Day: Mondays
Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Location: Dunigan YMCA, 6846 Oak Grove Road
Call us at 812-473-5993 for more information.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have licensed clinical social workers (LCSW) and a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) on our team to assist Veterans, service members, and their families.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Loss can be difficult for anyone. We’ll support you on your journey of grief and through the recovery process through the following services:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty or were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran's death
- Grief counseling to help with a significant change or loss
- Contact information for the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and National Cemetery Administration (NCA) regarding possible burial and survival benefits
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Our licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) and licensed clinical social workers (LCSW) provide counseling and support to meet your needs.
We focus on evidence-based treatments such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) to help you.
We also offer group therapy as well focusing on readjustment and PTSD. Speak to your counselor about joining our groups.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We provide evidence-based modalities such as Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to help our clients through trauma. We have both male and female licensed therapists and Veterans and non-Veterans on our team to support your needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer confidential one-on-one therapy as well as therapy within a group setting to help you address symptoms associated with PTSD. We can help address common symptoms such as anger management, anxiety, or depression, and support with social isolation, which is often common after trauma.
Our counselors can provide Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to manage symptoms and recovery. We also offer group therapy, focusing on readjustment and PTSD. Speak to your counselor about joining our groups.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that it can be confusing trying to “find your way.” We offer supportive counseling and can help connect you to resources to navigate your return.
We can also connect you with the following:
- State and federal benefits
- Enrollment in VA health care
- Employment and training opportunities
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can help address substance abuse and addiction in an outpatient setting. We also offer referrals to our local Evansville VA and coordinate referrals to community providers when needed.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, let your counselor know. You can work together to feel safer and more optimistic about your future. Should you need the Veterans Crisis Line, you can also text them at 838255 or access them through confidential chat on the website.
Go to the Veterans Crisis Line website
We’re here to provide the support you need along your journey of recovery.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can help you navigate the services you need, when you need them. Vet Centers are a hub of information for benefits as well as health care services. We can connect you to those services through education, community engagement, and referrals. Let us help you where your journey begins and support you throughout the reintegration as you find your way.
We understand that navigating the variety of resources can be a challenge. We can provide information on the following topics:
- Medical benefits and registering for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We strive to reconnect Veterans with their communities by working with community partners such as the YMCA. We’re committed to functioning as a focal point where Veterans, service members, and community partners can connect and engage. Please call if you or your organization is interested in learning more about partnering with us.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
We offer yoga and hydro-fit classes at the Dunigan YMCA. They’re free to local Veterans. Please call us for more information, location, and times.
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.