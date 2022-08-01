Locations

Main location

Evansville Vet Center Address 1100 North Burkhardt Road Evansville, IN 47715 Directions on Google Maps Phone 812-473-5993 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Evansville Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Evansville Vet Center - Owensboro, KY Located at Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County 1650 W 2nd Street Owensboro, KY 42301 Directions on Google Maps Phone 812-473-5993 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Evansville Vet Center - Vincennes, IN Located at ICAP Building 1500 Chestnut Street Vincennes, IN 47591 Directions on Google Maps Phone 812-473-5993 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Evansville Mobile Vet Center Phone 812-473-5993

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.