 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Evansville Vet Center

Address

1100 North Burkhardt Road
Evansville, IN 47715

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Evansville Vet Center located at 1100 N. Burkhardt Road in Evansville, IN 47715

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Evansville Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Evansville Vet Center - Owensboro, KY

Located at

Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County
1650 W 2nd Street
Owensboro, KY 42301

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County

Evansville Vet Center - Vincennes, IN

Located at

ICAP Building
1500 Chestnut Street
Vincennes, IN 47591

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Indiana Center for Applied Technology Vincennes University

Evansville Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Mobile Vet Center at the Evansville Vet Center located at 1100 N. Burkhardt Road. Evansville IN, 47715

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.