Fairbanks Vet Center

540 4th Avenue
Suite 100
Fairbanks, AK 99701

The Fairbanks Veterans Center

If you can’t make it to our Fairbanks Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Fairbanks Vet Center - Fort Greely Alaska Community Center

Building 845, Arctic Avenue
Arctic Avenue
Fort Greely , AK 99731

Used for local Active and Veteran activities.

Fairbanks Vet Center - Fort Wainwright Alaska

Building 3401
Santiago Avenue
Fort Wainwright , AK 99703

The Fort Wainwright Welcome Center

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.