Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Fairbanks Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Fairbanks Vet Center - Fort Greely Alaska Community Center Located at Building 845, Arctic Avenue Arctic Avenue Fort Greely , AK 99731 Directions on Google Maps Phone 907-456-4238

Fairbanks Vet Center - Fort Wainwright Alaska Located at Building 3401 Santiago Avenue Fort Wainwright , AK 99703 Directions on Google Maps Phone 907-456-4238

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.