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Burial and memorial benefits for family members

As the family member of a Veteran or service member, you may be eligible for VA burial and memorial benefits for yourself or the Veteran or service member. Find out how to get and manage these benefits.

Get burial and memorial benefits

  • Find out in advance if you can be buried in a VA national cemetery. You may be eligible if you’re the spouse, surviving spouse, or dependent child of a Veteran.

  • Find out how to apply for a headstone, marker, medallion, plaque, or urn to honor a Veteran, service member, or eligible family member.

  • Learn how to apply for a burial allowance to help pay for a Veteran’s burial and funeral costs.

Additional benefits and services

Bereavement counseling

If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member or Veteran, you may qualify for bereavement counseling through our Vet Centers.

Manage burial and memorial benefits

More information and resources

  • Find your Veteran’s interactive memorial page and leave a tribute, photo, biography, or other memory to honor their life and legacy.

  • Learn about burial benefits for Veterans buried in a private cemetery and your eligibility for an inscription on the Veteran’s headstone.

  • Search for national, state, or tribal government Veterans cemeteries.

  • Find a Veteran’s or family member’s grave in a national, state, or tribal government Veterans cemetery.

  • Find out how to file a claim for VA life insurance benefits.

Related VA benefits and services

  • Find out how to access VA mental health services—including services for family, friends, and caregivers of Veterans.

  • If you’re the surviving spouse of a Veteran, you may be eligible for a VA-backed home loan. Find out how to get a home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE).

  • If you’re the beneficiary of a Veteran’s or service member’s VA life insurance policy, find out how to get free financial advice and will preparation services.

  • If you’re the surviving spouse or unmarried dependent child of a Veteran with wartime service, find out if you can get a VA Survivors Pension.

  • If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a Veteran, find out if you can get Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (D.I.C.). This is a tax-free monetary benefit.

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