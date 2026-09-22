Burial and memorial benefits for family members
As the family member of a Veteran or service member, you may be eligible for VA burial and memorial benefits for yourself or the Veteran or service member. Find out how to get and manage these benefits.
Get burial and memorial benefits
Find out in advance if you can be buried in a VA national cemetery. You may be eligible if you’re the spouse, surviving spouse, or dependent child of a Veteran.
Find out how to apply for a headstone, marker, medallion, plaque, or urn to honor a Veteran, service member, or eligible family member.
Learn how to apply for a burial allowance to help pay for a Veteran’s burial and funeral costs.
Additional benefits and services
If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member or Veteran, you may qualify for bereavement counseling through our Vet Centers.
Manage burial and memorial benefits
More information and resources
Find your Veteran’s interactive memorial page and leave a tribute, photo, biography, or other memory to honor their life and legacy.
Learn about burial benefits for Veterans buried in a private cemetery and your eligibility for an inscription on the Veteran’s headstone.
Search for national, state, or tribal government Veterans cemeteries.
Find a Veteran’s or family member’s grave in a national, state, or tribal government Veterans cemetery.
Find out how to file a claim for VA life insurance benefits.