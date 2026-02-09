Future rates for Fry Scholarship
Get the future Fry Scholarship rates for August 1, 2026, to July 31, 2027. And find out if you may be eligible for monthly housing allowance or money for books and supplies.
Rates for school and training programs
Effective August 1, 2026, to July 31, 2027
Tuition and fees
We’ll send your tuition and fees directly to your school or training program.
The amounts listed here are the maximum amounts we’ll pay this academic year for each type of school or training program.
Find out the rate based on what type of school you’re attending:
- Public institution of higher learning (like a state university or community college): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees. You may be able to get in-state tuition rates at a public school even if you haven’t lived in the state where the school is located.
- Private institution of higher learning: We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $30,908.34.
- Foreign institution of higher learning (a college or university, whether public or private, in a country outside the U.S.): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $30,908.34 in U.S. dollars.
- Non-college degree programs (specific training programs like HVAC repair, truck driving, EMT, or beautician school): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $30,908.34.
- Flight training (a non-degree certificate or rating program): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $17,661.89.
- Correspondence school (usually courses provided by mail that you complete at your own pace): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $15,012.59 for surviving spouses using the Fry Scholarship.
Monthly housing allowance
You may be eligible for money to help pay for your housing while you’re studying. If you’re eligible for monthly housing allowance (MHA), we’ll pay you at the end of each month.
You’re not eligible for an MHA payment if any of these are true:
- You’re in school half time or less than half time, or
- You’re taking correspondence training or flight training, or
- You’re on break from school
If you’re taking in-person courses in the U.S.
We base your MHA on the Defense Department’s Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rates for an E-5 with dependents, using the zip code where your training takes place. We use the 2026 rates to calculate the MHA you get between August 1, 2026, and July 31, 2027.
We start with the BAH rate, and then we pay you a percentage of that rate (called a “prorated payment”) based on these additional 2 factors:
- How much school you’re attending (your rate of pursuit). We determine your rate of pursuit based on how many credits you’re taking each term or how many clock hours you’re scheduled to attend each week. For example, if you’re taking 9 credits in a standard-length term and your school considers 12 credits to be full time, your rate of pursuit is 80% (9 divided by 12, rounded to the nearest tenth). To be eligible for MHA, your rate of pursuit must be more than 50%.
- The location where you physically attend most of your classes. We call this “location-based housing allowance.”
If you’re taking online-only courses or you’re at a foreign school
We’ll pay you a percentage of the MHA (called a “prorated payment”) based on how much school you’re attending (your rate of pursuit). We determine your rate of pursuit based on how many credits you’re taking each term or how many clock hours you’re scheduled to attend each week. For example, if you’re taking 9 credits in a standard-length term and your school considers 12 credits to be full time, your rate of pursuit is 80% (9 divided by 12, rounded to the nearest tenth). To be eligible for MHA, your rate of pursuit must be more than 50%
For online learning
We base your monthly housing allowance on the national average.
We’ll pay you up to $1,261 (equal to half the national average for MHA). This is the maximum amount we’ll pay you each month.
Note: If you take at least 1 class in person while taking other online learning classes, you may be eligible for the higher resident MHA.
For foreign institutions of higher learning
We base your monthly housing allowance on the national average.
We’ll pay you up to $2,522 (equal to the national average for MHA). This is the maximum amount we’ll pay you each month.
Money for books and supplies
You may be eligible for up to $1,000 each academic year for books and supplies. We base your payment on how many courses you’re enrolled in for the year.
We’ll pay this money to you at the beginning of each term or enrollment period.
Money to help you move from a rural area
If you need to relocate from a highly rural area so you can attend school, we may give you a one-time payment of $500 to help with your moving expenses.
You may be eligible for this rural grant if the description listed here is true for you.
This must be true:
You live in a county with no more than 6 people per square mile, as determined by the most recent U.S. census.
And 1 of these must be true:
- You need to physically relocate at least 500 miles away from your home to attend school, or
- You need to travel by air to physically attend school because you don’t have the option to travel by car, train, bus, or other ground transportation
Added payments
If your college or university tuition costs more than the maximum payment, you may be eligible for added payments through the Yellow Ribbon Program.
If you’re struggling with your coursework, you may be eligible for up to $100 per month, up to $1,200 total, for tutorial assistance.
If you’re enrolled in a school or professional training program, you may be eligible to earn extra money through a part-time job related to VA.
Benefit payments for on-the-job training and apprenticeships
Effective August 1, 2026, to July 31, 2027
Monthly housing allowance
You may be eligible for money to help pay for your housing while you’re studying. If you’re eligible for monthly housing allowance (MHA), we’ll pay you this allowance at the end of each month.
We’ll pay you a percentage of the full monthly housing allowance (called a “prorated payment”) based on how many hours you work each month.
We base your MHA on the monthly military Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rates for an E-5 with dependents. We use the 2026 rates to calculate the MHA you get between August 1, 2026, and July 31, 2027.
You can use the Defense Department (DOD) lookup tool on the Defense Travel Management Office website to find out how much money you may be eligible to receive for housing. You’ll need the zip code for your school to get started.
Find out how we determine your MHA
Money for books and supplies
We’ll pay you up to $1,000 each academic year for books and supplies. We pay this money to you at the start of your benefit award period, and at the start of each academic year while you’re in your training program.
Rates for preparatory courses and testing fees
Effective August 1, 2026, to July 31, 2027
Check to make sure we cover any preparatory courses or tests before you take them. We cover only preparatory courses and tests we approve for the GI Bill.
Preparatory courses for licensing, certification, and national tests
We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $2,508.33 in fees we pay for preparatory courses.
Licensing and certification test fees
We’ll pay up to $2,000 for qualifying licensing and certification test fees.
We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $2,578.64 in fees we pay for licensing and certification tests.
National tests
There’s no limit on how much we’ll reimburse you for national test fees.
We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $2,578.64 in fees we pay for national tests.
How to contact us if you have questions
You can ask us a question online through Ask VA.
