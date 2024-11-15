Past rates: 2023-24 Fry Scholarship

Rates for school and training programs

Effective August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024

Tuition and fees

We’ll send your tuition and fees directly to your school or training program.

The amounts listed here are the maximum amounts we’ll pay this academic year for each type of school or training program.

Find out the rate based on what type of school you’re attending:

Public institution of higher learning (like a state university or community college): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees. You may be able to get in-state tuition rates at a public school even if you haven’t lived in the state where the school is located.

: We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees . Foreign institution of higher learning (a college or university, whether public or private, in a country outside the U.S.): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $27,120.05 in U.S. dollars .

(a college or university, whether public or private, in a country outside the U.S.): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees . Non-college degree programs (specific training programs like HVAC repair, truck driving, EMT, or beautician school): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $27,120.05 .

(specific training programs like HVAC repair, truck driving, EMT, or beautician school): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees . Flight training (a non-degree certificate or rating program): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $15,497.15 .

(a non-degree certificate or rating program): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees . Correspondence school (usually courses provided by mail that you complete at your own pace): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $13,172.57 for spouses using the Fry Scholarship.

Monthly housing allowance

You may be eligible for money to help pay for your housing while you’re studying. If you’re eligible for a monthly housing allowance (MHA), we’ll pay you this allowance at the end of each month.

We’ll pay you a percentage of the full MHA (called a “prorated payment”) based on how many credits you’re taking or how many clock hours you’re scheduled to attend per week.

You’re not eligible for an MHA payment if any of these are true:

You’re in school half time or less than half time, or

You’re taking correspondence training or flight training, or

You’re on break from school

If you’re taking in-person courses in the U.S.

We base your MHA on the monthly military Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rates for an E-5 with dependents. This is called the resident MHA. We use the 2023 rates to calculate the MHA you get between August 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024.

You can use the Defense Department (DOD) lookup tool on the Defense Travel Management Office website to find out how much money you may be eligible to receive for housing. You’ll need the zip code for your school to get started.

Go to the Defense Travel Management Office website

Find out how we determine your MHA

If you’re taking online-only courses or you’re at a foreign school