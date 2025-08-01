Transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefit rates
Get the current rates for transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill (Chapter 33) benefits for August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026. And learn about how we determine your rate.
How much of the full benefit rate you can get
We base your award of benefits on how long the Veteran or service member served on active duty and certain other factors.
Eligibility for 100% of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
You’re eligible for 100% of the full benefit if the Veteran or service member meets at least 1 of these requirements by the time you start using transferred benefits:
- The Veteran or service member served on active duty for a total of at least 1,095 days (at least 36 months), or
- The Veteran or service member served on active duty and received a Purple Heart on or after September 11, 2001, or
- The Veteran or service member served on active duty for at least 30 continuous days (without a break), and their military force discharged them because of a service-connected disability
Eligibility for a percentage of benefits
If the Veteran or service member served less than 36 months, or does not meet the eligibility requirements for 100% of GI Bill benefits, you may be eligible for a percentage of benefits.
We base the percentage you’re eligible for on the total number of days the Veteran or service member served on active duty (with or without breaks in service) by the time you start using transferred benefits. We call this your “eligibility tier.”
Find the percentage of the full benefit you’re eligible for:
- 910 to 1,094 days (30 to 35 months): 90% of the full benefit
- 730 to 909 days (24 to 29 months): 80% of the full benefit
- 545 to 729 days (18 to 23 months): 70% of the full benefit
- 180 to 544 days (6 to 17 months): 60% of the full benefit
- 90 to 179 days (90 days to 5 months): 50% of the full benefit
Note: If the Veteran or service member is eligible for less than 80% of the full benefit, we don’t count their training time as part of their active duty service.
Full rates for school and training programs
Effective August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026
The amounts listed on this page are the maximum amounts we’ll pay this academic year for each type of school or training program. If you’re eligible for a percentage of the full benefit, multiply the amount by your percentage. This will give you the maximum amount we’ll pay this academic year.
Tuition and fees
We’ll send your tuition and fees directly to your school or training program.
Find out the full rate based on what type of school you’re attending:
- Public institution of higher learning (like a state university or community college): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees. You may be able to get in-state tuition rates at a public school even if you haven’t lived in the state where the school is located.
Learn more about in-state tuition rates
- Private institution of higher learning: We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $29,920.95.
- Foreign institution of higher learning (a college or university, whether public or private, in a country outside the U.S.): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $29,920.95 in U.S. dollars.
- Non-college degree programs (specific training programs like HVAC repair, truck driving, EMT, or beautician school): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $29,920.95.
- Flight training (a non-degree certificate or rating program): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $17,097.67.
- Correspondence school (usually courses provided by mail that you complete at your own pace): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $14,533.00.
Monthly housing allowance
You may be eligible for money to help pay for your housing while you’re studying if you’re using transferred benefits and you meet one of these requirements:
- You’re the child of a Veteran or service member, or
- You’re the spouse of a Veteran
If you’re eligible for a monthly housing allowance (MHA), we’ll pay you this allowance at the end of each month.
We’ll pay you a percentage of the full MHA (called a “prorated payment”) based on these 2 factors:
- The percentage of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits you’re eligible for, and
- How many credits or clock hours you’re pursuing
You’re not eligible for an MHA payment if any of these are true:
- You’re a spouse using transferred benefits while the service member is on active duty, or
- You’re in school half time or less than half time, or
- You’re taking correspondence training or flight training, or
- You’re on break from school
If you’re taking in-person courses in the U.S.
We base your MHA on the monthly military Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rates for an E-5 with dependents. This is called the resident MHA. We use the 2024 rates to calculate the MHA you get between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2026.
You can use the Defense Department (DOD) lookup tool on the Defense Travel Management Office website to find out how much money you may be eligible to receive for housing. You’ll need the zip code for your school to get started.
Go to the DOD’s website to calculate your MHA payment
Find out how we determine your MHA
If you’re taking online-only courses or you’re at a foreign school
For online learning
We base your monthly housing allowance on the national average.
We’ll pay you up to$1,169.00 (equal to half the national average for MHA). This is the maximum amount we’ll pay you each month.
Note: If you take at least one class in person while taking other online learning classes, you may be eligible for the higher resident MHA.
For foreign institutions of higher learning
We base your monthly housing allowance on the national average.
We’ll pay you up to$2,338.00 (equal to the national average for MHA). This is the maximum amount we’ll pay you each month.
Money for books and supplies
You may be eligible for up to $1,000 each academic year for books and supplies. We base your payment on these factors:
- The percentage of benefits you’re eligible for
- How many courses you’re enrolled in or how many months you’re in training
We’ll pay this money to you at the beginning of each term or enrollment period.
Money to help you move from a highly rural area
If you need to relocate from a highly rural area so you can attend school, we may give you a one-time payment of $500 to help with your moving expenses.
You may be eligible for this Post-9/11 GI Bill rural grant if the description listed here is true for you.
This must be true:
You live in a county with no more than 6 people per square mile, as determined by the most recent U.S. census.
And one of these must be true:
- You need to physically relocate at least 500 miles away from your home to attend school, or
- You need to travel by air to physically attend school because you don’t have the option to travel by car, train, bus, or other ground transportation
Added payments
If you’re eligible for 100% of the full benefit and your college or university tuition costs more than the maximum payment, you may be eligible for added payments through the Yellow Ribbon Program.
Learn about the Yellow Ribbon Program
If you’re struggling with your coursework, you may be eligible for up to $100 per month, up to $1,200 total per benefit program, for tutorial assistance.
Learn more about tutorial assistance
If you’re enrolled in a school or professional training program, you may be eligible to earn extra money through a part-time job related to VA work.
Benefit payments for on-the-job training and apprenticeships
Effective August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026
Monthly housing allowance (MHA)
You may be eligible for money to help pay for your housing while you’re training if you’re using transferred benefits and you meet one of these requirements:
- You’re the child of a Veteran or service member, or
- You’re the spouse of a Veteran
If you’re a spouse using transferred benefits, you’re not eligible for a monthly housing allowance (MHA) while the service member is on active duty.
If you’re eligible for MHA, we’ll pay you this allowance after your employer submits the hours you worked to us.
We’ll pay you a percentage of the full MHA (called a “prorated payment”) based on these 2 factors:
- The percentage of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits you’re eligible for, and
- How many hours you worked during the month
We base your MHA on the monthly military Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rates for an E-5 with dependents. We use the 2025 rates to calculate the MHA you get between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2026.
You can use the Defense Department (DOD) lookup tool on the Defense Travel Management Office website to find out how much money you may be eligible to receive for housing. You’ll need the zip code for your school to get started.
Go to the DOD’s website to calculate your MHA payment
Find out how we determine your MHA
Money for books and supplies
We’ll pay you up to $1,000 each academic year for books and supplies. We pay this money to you at the start of your benefit award period, and at the start of each academic year while you’re in your training program.
Benefit payments for test fees and prep courses
Effective August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026
Licensing and certification test fees and prep courses
For test fees: We’ll pay up to $2,000 for qualifying licensing and certification test fees. We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $2,496.26 in fees we pay for licensing and certification tests.
For prep courses: We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $2,428.20 in fees we pay for prep courses that help you get ready for a licensing or certification test.
Learn more about licensing and certification tests and prep courses
National tests
There’s no limit on how much we’ll reimburse you for national test fees. We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $2,496.26 in fees we pay for national tests.
Learn more about national tests and prep courses
How to contact us if you have questions
You can ask us a question online through Ask VA.
Or call us at 888-442-4551 (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.
Past rates
2024-2025 rates (effective August 1, 2024)
2023-2024 rates (effective August 1, 2023)
2022-2023 rates (effective August 1, 2022)