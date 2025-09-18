You may be eligible for CHAMPVA if you don’t qualify for TRICARE (the Defense Department’s health care program for service members and their families) and 1 of these descriptions is true for you.

At least 1 of these must be true:

You’re the spouse or dependent child of a Veteran who’s been rated permanently and totally disabled from a service-connected disability, or

You’re the surviving spouse or dependent child of a Veteran who died from a service-connected disability, or

You’re the surviving spouse or dependent child of a Veteran who was at the time of their death rated permanently and totally disabled from a service-connected disability

Note: In certain cases, you may be eligible for CHAMPVA if you’re the surviving spouse or dependent child of a service member who died in the line of duty, not due to misconduct. But you can’t get CHAMPVA benefits if you qualify for TRICARE. A “permanent and total disability” is a disability that we’ve rated as 100% disabling and that’s not expected to improve.