Life insurance for family members
As the family member of a service member, you may be eligible for VA life insurance benefits. Find out how to get and manage these benefits.
Get life insurance
If you’re the spouse or dependent child of a service member covered under Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI), find out if you can get VA life insurance through FSGLI.
If you’ve been diagnosed with a terminal illness, find out if you can get your life insurance benefits early.
Additional benefits or services
Beneficiary financial counseling and online will prep
If you’re the beneficiary of a Veteran’s or service member’s VA life insurance policy, find out how to get free financial advice and will preparation services.
If you’re the survivor of a Veteran or service member, find out if you qualify for bereavement counseling through our Vet Centers.
Manage your life insurance
More information and resources
If you think we may owe you funds from a VA life insurance policy, you can search our unclaimed funds records.