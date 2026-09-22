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Life insurance for family members

As the family member of a service member, you may be eligible for VA life insurance benefits. Find out how to get and manage these benefits.

Get life insurance

  • If you’re the spouse or dependent child of a service member covered under Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI), find out if you can get VA life insurance through FSGLI.

  • If you’ve been diagnosed with a terminal illness, find out if you can get your life insurance benefits early.

Additional benefits or services

Beneficiary financial counseling and online will prep

If you’re the beneficiary of a Veteran’s or service member’s VA life insurance policy, find out how to get free financial advice and will preparation services.

Bereavement counseling

If you’re the survivor of a Veteran or service member, find out if you qualify for bereavement counseling through our Vet Centers.

Manage your life insurance

More information and resources

  • If you think we may owe you funds from a VA life insurance policy, you can search our unclaimed funds records.

Related VA benefits and services

  • If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a Veteran, find out if you can get Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (D.I.C.). This is a tax-free monetary benefit.

  • If you’re the surviving spouse or unmarried dependent child of a Veteran with wartime service, find out if you can get a VA Survivors Pension.

  • Find out how to access VA mental health services—including services for family, friends, and caregivers of Veterans.

  • Learn how to apply for a burial allowance to help pay for a Veteran’s burial and funeral costs.

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