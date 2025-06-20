Survivors Pension and DIC
As the survivor of a Veteran, you may be eligible for Survivors Pension and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC). If you need help with daily activities or you’re housebound, you may also be eligible for VA Aid and Attendance or Housebound benefits. If you qualify for one of these, we’ll add to the amount of your monthly Survivors Pension payment. Find out how to get and manage these benefits.
Get Survivors Pension and DIC benefits
-
If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a Veteran, find out if you can get VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC). This is a tax-free monetary benefit.
-
If you’re the surviving spouse or unmarried dependent child of a Veteran with wartime service, find out if you can get a VA Survivors Pension.
-
If you get a VA Survivors Pension and you need help with daily activities or you’re housebound, find out how to apply for extra VA pension benefits.
Additional benefits and services
If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member or Veteran, find out if you qualify for bereavement counseling through our Vet Centers.
Manage your survivor benefits
More information and resources
-
Find out how much money you can get through VA DIC as a surviving spouse or dependent child of a Veteran.
-
Find out how much money you can get through VA DIC as a surviving parent of a Veteran.
-
Find out how much money you can get through VA Survivors Pension benefits as a surviving spouse or dependent child of a Veteran.
-
The PACT Act is a law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and toxic substances. Find out what the PACT Act means for you and your loved ones.