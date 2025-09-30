About VA DIC for spouses, dependents, and parents

Eligibility

You may be eligible for VA benefits or compensation if you meet these requirements.

One of these must be true:

You lived with the Veteran or service member without a break until their death, or

If you’re separated, you weren’t at fault for the separation

And one of these must be true:

You married the Veteran or service member within 15 years of their discharge from the period of military service during which the qualifying illness or injury started or got worse, or

You were married to the Veteran or service member for at least 1 year, or

You had a child with the Veteran or service member

Note: If you remarried, you can receive or continue to receive compensation if one of these describes you:

You remarried on or after December 16, 2003, and you were 57 years of age or older at the time you remarried, or

You remarried on or after January 5, 2021, and you were 55 years of age or older at the time you remarried

Evidence

You’ll need to provide evidence with your claim showing that one of these descriptions is true for the Veteran or service member. Evidence may include documents like military service records, doctor’s reports, and medical test results.

Provide evidence showing that one of these is true:

The service member died while on active duty, active duty for training, or inactive-duty training, or

The Veteran died from a service-connected illness or injury, or

The Veteran didn’t die from a service-connected illness or injury, but was eligible to receive VA compensation for a service-connected disability rated as totally disabling for a certain period of time

If the Veteran’s eligibility was due to a rating of totally disabling, they must have had this rating:

For at least 10 years before their death, or

Since their release from active duty and for at least 5 years immediately before their death, or

For at least 1 year before their death if they were a former prisoner of war who died after September 30, 1999

Note: “Totally disabling” means the Veteran’s injuries made it impossible for them to work.

