Current DIC rates for parents

DIC rates if only 1 parent is alive

These rates apply to you if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent and both of the below descriptions are true for you.

Both of these must be true:

You’re the Veteran’s only surviving parent, and

Either you’re not remarried or you’re remarried and living with your spouse

Note: Your yearly income is how much money you earn during 1 calendar year (January 1 to December 31). This includes income from all sources, such as wages, salary, investment payments, rental properties, gifts, income of dependents living in your home, and some retirement payments. If you’re remarried and living with your spouse, this also includes your spouse’s income.

Find out if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent

Select the income range that applies to you

Select an accordion to review the rate table. Use the amount in the first column that’s closest to your income when rounded up to find your beginning monthly rate. Then, follow the directions in the how to use the rate tables section to figure out your monthly payment.

Go to the how to use the rate tables section