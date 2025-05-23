Skip to Content

Past rates: 2023 VA DIC rates for parents

Review 2023 VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) rates for the surviving parents of Veterans. These VA survivor benefits are tax exempt. This means you won’t have to pay any taxes on your DIC payments. These rates are effective December 1, 2022.

Want to review current VA DIC rates? 

Check the current rates

DIC rates if only 1 parent is alive

These rates apply to you if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent and both of the below descriptions are true for you.

Both of these must be true:

  • You’re the Veteran’s only surviving parent, and
  • Either you’re not remarried or you’re remarried and living with your spouse

Note: Your yearly income is how much money you earn during one calendar year (January 1 to December 31). This includes income from all sources, such as wages, salary, investment payments, rental properties, gifts, income of dependents living in your home, and some retirement payments. If you’re remarried and living with your spouse, this also includes your spouse’s income.

Find out if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent

Select the income range that applies to you

Click on an accordion to review the rate table. Use the amount in the first column that’s closest to your income when rounded up to find your beginning monthly rate. Then, follow the directions in the how to use the rate tables section to figure out your monthly payment.

Go to the how to use the rate tables section

$1,900 or less

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 800 774 None 900 766 .08 1,000 758 .08 1,100 750 .08 1,200 742 .08 1,300 734 .08 1,400 726 .08 1,500 718 .08 1,600 710 .08 1,700 702 .08 1,800 694 .08 1,900 686 .08

$2,000 to $2,900

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 2,000 678 .08 2,100 670 .08 2,200 662 .08 2,300 654 .08 2,400 646 .08 2,500 638 .08 2,600 630 .08 2,700 622 .08 2,800 614 .08 2,900 606 .08

$3,000 to $3,900

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 3,000 598 .08 3,100 590 .08 3,200 582 .08 3,300 574 .08 3,400 566 .08 3,500 558 .08 3,600 550 .08 3,700 542 .08 3,800 534 .08 3,900 526 .08

$4,000 to $4,900

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 4,000 518 .08 4,100 510 .08 4,200 502 .08 4,300 494 .08 4,400 486 .08 4,500 478 .08 4,600 470 .08 4,700 462 .08 4,800 454 .08 4,900 446 .08

$5,000 to $5,900

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 5,000 438 .08 5,100 430 .08 5,200 422 .08 5,300 414 .08 5,400 406 .08 5,500 398 .08 5,600 390 .08 5,700 382 .08 5,800 374 .08 5,900 366 .08

$6,000 to $6,900

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 6,000 358 .08 6,100 350 .08 6,200 342 .08 6,300 334 .08 6,400 326 .08 6,500 318 .08 6,600 310 .08 6,700 302 .08 6,800 294 .08 6,900 286 .08

$7,000 to $7,900

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 7,000 278 .08 7,100 270 .08 7,200 262 .08 7,300 254 .08 7,400 246 .08 7,500 238 .08 7,600 230 .08 7,700 222 .08 7,800 214 .08 7,900 206 .08

$8,000 to $8,900

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 8,000 198 .08 8,100 190 .08 8,200 182 .08 8,300 174 .08 8,400 166 .08 8,500 158 .08 8,600 150 .08 8,700 142 .08 8,800 134 .08 8,900 126 .08

$9,000 to $9,900

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 9,000 118 .08 9,100 110 .08 9,200 102 .08 9,300 94 .08 9,400 86 .08 9,500 78 .08 9,600 70 .08 9,700 62 .08 9,800 54 .08 9,900 46 .08

$10,000 or more

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 10,000 38 .08 10,100 30 .08 10,200 22 .08 10,300 14 .08 10,400 6 .08 10,412 5.04 .08 If living with spouse: 10,413 to 24,518
If not living with spouse: 10,413 to 18,240 5 None

DIC rates if both parents are alive

If the eligible parent doesn’t live with a spouse

These rates apply to you if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent and both of the below descriptions are true for you.

Both of these must be true:

  • You and the Veteran’s other surviving parent are both alive, and
  • You’re not living with the Veteran’s other surviving parent or a current spouse

Note: Your yearly income is how much money you earn during one calendar year (January 1 to December 31). This includes income from all sources, such as wages, salary, investment payments, rental properties, gifts, income of dependents living in your home, and some retirement payments. If you’re remarried and living with your spouse, this also includes your spouse’s income.

Find out if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent

Select the income range that applies to you

Click on an accordion to review the rate table. Use the amount in the first column that’s closest to your yearly income when rounded up to find your beginning monthly rate. Then, follow the directions in the how to use the rate tables section to figure out your monthly payment.

Go to the how to use the rate tables section

$1,900 or less

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 800 561 None 900 553 .08 1,000 545 .08 1,100 537 .08 1,200 529 .08 1,300 521 .08 1,400 513 .08 1,500 505 .08 1,600 497 .08 1,700 489 .08 1,800 481 .08 1,900 473 .08

$2,000 to $2,900

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 2,000 465 .08 2,100 457 .08 2,200 449 .08 2,300 441 .08 2,400 433 .08 2,500 425 .08 2,600 417 .08 2,700 409 .08 2,800 401 .08 2,900 393 .08

$3,000 to $3,900

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 3,000 385 .08 3,100 377 .08 3,200 369 .08 3,300 361 .08 3,400 353 .08 3,500 345 .08 3,600 337 .08 3,700 329 .08 3,800 321 .08 3,900 313 .08

$4,000 to $4,900

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 4,000 305 .08 4,100 297 .08 4,200 289 .08 4,300 281 .08 4,400 273 .08 4,500 265 .08 4,600 257 .08 4,700 249 .08 4,800 241 .08 4,900 233 .08

$5,000 to $5,900

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) $5,000 $225 .08 5,100 217 .08 5,200 209 .08 5,300 201 .08 5,400 193 .08 5,500 185 .08 5,600 177 .08 5,700 169 .08 5,800 161 .08 5,900 153 .08

$6,000 to $6,999

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 6,000 145 .08 6,100 137 .08 6,200 129 .08 6,300 121 .08 6,400 113 .08 6,500 105 .08 6,600 97 .08 6,700 89 .08 6,800 81 .08 6,900 73 .08

$7,000 or more

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 7,000 65 .08 7,100 57 .08 7,200 49 .08 7,300 41 .08 7,400 33 .08 7,500 25 .08 7,600 17 .08 7,700 9 .08 7,749 5.08 .08 7,750 to 18,240 5 None

 

If the eligible parent lives with the Veteran’s other parent or a current spouse

These rates apply to you if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent and both of the below descriptions are true for you.

Both of these must be true:

  • You and the Veteran’s other surviving parent are both alive, and
  • You’re living with the Veteran’s other surviving parent or a current spouse

Note: Your yearly income is how much money you earn during one calendar year (January 1 to December 31). This includes income from all sources, such as wages, salary, investment payments, rental properties, gifts, income of dependents living in your home, and some retirement payments. If you’re remarried and living with your spouse, this also includes your spouse’s income.

Find out if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent

Select the income range that applies to you

Click on an accordion to review the rate table. Use the amount in the first column that’s closest to your income when rounded up to find your beginning monthly rate. Then, follow the directions in the how to use the rate tables section to figure out your monthly payment.

Go to the how to use the rate tables section

$1,900 or less

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 1,000 529 None 1,100 521 .08 1,200 513 .08 1,300 505 .08 1,400 497 .08 1,500 489 .08 1,600 481 .08 1,700 473 .08 1,800 465 .08 1,900 457 .08

$2,000 to $2,900

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 2,000 449 .08 2,100 441 .08 2,200 433 .08 2,300 425 .08 2,400 417 .08 2,500 409 .08 2,600 401 .08 2,700 393 .08 2,800 385 .08 2,900 377 .08

$3,000 to $3,900

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 3,000 369 .08 3,100 361 .08 3,200 353 .08 3,300 345 .08 3,400 337 .08 3,500 329 .08 3,600 321 .08 3,700 313 .08 3,800 305 .08 3,900 297 .08

$4,000 to $4,900

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 4,000 289 .08 4,100 281 .08 4,200 273 .08 4,300 265 .08 4,400 257 .08 4,500 249 .08 4,600 241 .08 4,700 233 .08 4,800 225 .08 4,900 217 .08

$5,000 to $5,900

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 5,000 209 .08 5,100 201 .08 5,200 193 .08 5,300 185 .08 5,400 177 .08 5,500 169 .08 5,600 161 .08 5,700 153 .08 5,800 145 .08 5,900 137 .08

$6,000 to $6,900

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 6,000 129 .08 6,100 121 .08 6,200 113 .08 6,300 105 .08 6,400 97 .08 6,500 89 .08 6,600 81 .08 6,700 73 .08 6,800 65 .08 6,900 57 .08

$7,000 or more

Yearly income limit (in U.S. $) Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease (also called a $1 decrement) 7,000 49 .08 7,100 41 .08 7,200 33 .08 7,300 25 .08 7,400 17 .08 7,500 9 .08 7,549 5.08 .08 7,550 to 24,518 5 None

How to use the rate tables to calculate your DIC payments

Find your beginning monthly rate in the table above that applies to you.
To do this, find the yearly income limit amount in the first column that’s closest to your income when rounded up. The amount listed to the right, in the middle column, is your beginning monthly rate. 

For example: Let’s say you’re the eligible parent, living with the Veteran’s other parent or a current spouse. For this example, click on the $7,000 or more income range directly above. If you earn $7,153 a year, you make more than $7,100, and less than $7,200. So you would use the $7,200 income limit. Your beginning monthly rate would be $33.

Calculate the difference between your actual income and the income limit that’s closest to your income when rounded down. 
To do this, find the income limit in the first column that’s closest to your income when rounded down. Subtract this income limit from your actual income.

Using our example: $7,153 (actual income) - $7,100 (income limit closest to your income when rounded down) = $53

Multiply this amount by the rate of decrease.
The rate of decrease is the decimal listed in the last column. It helps us adjust your rate to match your actual income level.

Using our example: $53 x .08 (rate of decrease) = $4.24

Add this amount to your beginning monthly rate.
The total is your monthly payment.

Using our example: $4.24 + $33 (beginning monthly rate) = $37.24 (monthly payment)

If you’re eligible for Aid and Attendance, add $420.
The total is your monthly payment with Aid and Attendance.

Using our example: $37.24 (monthly payment) + $420 (Aid and Attendance) = $457.24 (monthly payment with Aid and Attendance)

Find out if you’re eligible for Aid and Attendance

Next, determine your payment schedule
How often you get a payment depends on your total amount for the year.

Multiply your monthly payment amount by 12 months. Then use the payment schedule below, based on the total amount for the year.

If your payments for the year add up to:

  • More than $228, we’ll pay you monthly.
  • Between $144 and $228, we’ll pay you 4 times a year, or 1 payment every 3 months.
  • Between $72 and $144, we’ll pay you 2 times a year, or 1 payment every 6 months.
  • Less than $72, we’ll pay you once a year.

Using our example: 12 x $457.24 (monthly payment amount with Aid and Attendance) = $5,486.88 (total year’s value).

Because your total year’s worth of payment is more than $228, you’d be paid on a monthly schedule.

Full Title 38 regulations

Read the full regulations from Title 38 Code of Federal Regulations.

Full section

38 U.S.C 501(a) Subpart A—Pension, Compensation, and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation

Details about how we determine income limits

3.250 Dependency of parents; compensation 
3.251 Income of parents, dependency and indemnity compensation
3.260 Computation of income 
3.261 Character of income; exclusions and estates 
3.262 Evaluation of income 
3.263 Corpus of estate; net worth
3.270 Applicability of various dependency, income and estate regulations

3.5 Dependency and indemnity compensation
3.25 Parent’s dependency and indemnity compensation (DIC)—Method of payment computation
3.30 Frequency of payment of improved pension and parents’ dependency and indemnity compensation (DIC) 
3.59 Parent

Last updated: