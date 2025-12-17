Current DIC rates for spouses and dependents

Example of how to calculate your DIC payment

If you’re the surviving spouse of a Veteran, your monthly rate would start at $1,699.36.

Then for each additional benefit you qualify for, you would add the amounts from the Added amounts table.

In this example: We show the total monthly payment for someone with 2 children under 18, and who qualifies for the 8-year provision and Aid and Attendance.

Total monthly payment for the first 2 years:

$1,699.36 (monthly rate)

+ $421.00 (first child under 18)

+ $421.00 (second child under 18)

+ $360.85 (8-year provision)

+ $421.00 (Aid and Attendance)

+ $359.00 (transitional benefit for the first 2 years after the Veteran’s death)

= $3,682.21 per month

Total monthly payment after 2 years (when transitional benefit ends):

$3,682.21 (monthly payment with transitional benefit)

- $359.00 (transitional benefit)

= $3,323.21 per month