VA benefits for spouses, dependents, survivors, and family caregivers

Find out how to get support anytime, day or night

If you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:

If you're concerned about a Veteran who's homeless or at risk of becoming homeless

Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 1-877-4AID-VET (1-877-424-3838) for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You or the Veteran can talk privately with a trained VA counselor for free.