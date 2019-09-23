VA benefits for spouses, dependents, survivors, and family caregivers
As the spouse or dependent child of a Veteran or service member, you may qualify for certain benefits, like health care, life insurance, or money to help pay for school or training. As the survivor of a Veteran or service member, you may qualify for added benefits, including help with burial costs and survivor compensation. If you’re caring for a Veteran with disabilities, you may also qualify for support to help you better care for the Veteran—and for yourself. Find out which benefits you may qualify for and how to access them.
On this page
- Benefits for spouses, dependents, and survivors
- More benefits and services for family members caring for a Veteran or service member
How do I get help for a Veteran who's in crisis?
If you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 1-800-273-8255, then press 1.
- Start a confidential Veterans Chat.
- Text 838255.
- If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 1-800-799-4889.
If you're concerned about a Veteran who's homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 1-877-4AID-VET (1-877-424-3838) for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You or the Veteran can talk privately with a trained VA counselor for free.
Benefits for spouses, dependents, and survivors
-
Health care
Find out if you may qualify for health care through our CHAMPVA program, the Department of Defense's TRICARE program, or one of our programs related to a Veteran's service-connected disability. If you already have health care through VA, learn how to manage your health and benefits.
For spouse, dependent child, surviving spouse, surviving child
-
Education and training
Find out if you may be eligible for help paying for school or job training through our Survivors' and Dependents' Education Assistance Program (also called Chapter 35) or the Marine Gunnery Sergeant John David Fry Scholarship. And learn about how a Veteran may transfer their unused Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to you.
For spouse, dependent child, surviving spouse, surviving child
-
Home loan programs or financial counseling
Apply for a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) for VA home loan programs to buy, build, repair, or refinance a home. Or, if you're having trouble making mortgage payments on a VA-backed loan, get help to avoid foreclosure and keep your house.
For surviving spouse
-
Life insurance options, claims, and beneficiary assistance
Learn how to apply for Family Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance (FSGLI) coverage, explore other coverage options, and manage an existing policy. If you're the beneficiary of a Veteran's or service member's policy, find out how to get free financial advice and will preparation services.
For spouse, dependent child, surviving spouse, surviving child
-
Pre-need eligibility determination for burial in a VA national cemetery
Apply in advance for eligiblity to be buried in a VA national cemetery. This can help you plan ahead to make the burial process easier for your family in their time of need.
For spouse, dependent child, surviving spouse, surviving child
-
Burial benefits and memorial items
Get step-by-step guidance on how to plan a burial in a VA national cemetery, or in a state or tribal government Veterans cemetery. You can also apply for help paying for burial costs, request memorial items, and learn about bereavement (grief) counseling and transition support.
For surviving spouse, surviving child, surviving parent
-
Survivors Pension
If you're the surviving spouse or child of a Veteran with wartime service, find out if you're eligible for monthly pension benefits.
For surviving spouse, surviving child
-
Compensation for surviving spouse and dependents (DIC)
If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, find out how to apply for this tax-free monetary benefit.
For surviving spouse, surviving child, surviving parent
More benefits and services for family members caring for a Veteran or service member
-
Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers
If you’re a family member caring for a Veteran with disabilities who was injured in the line of duty on or after September 11, 2001, learn how to apply for health care benefits and other support.
-
VA Caregiver Support Program
Access training, educational resources, tools, and advice to help support you in caring for a Veteran family member.
-
VA Fiduciary Program
Find out how to apply to become a fiduciary who manages benefits for a Veteran who can't manage their financial affairs because of injury, health conditions, or age.
-
Fisher House Program
Learn about free, temporary accommodations where you can stay to be near a Veteran or active-duty service member who's receiving treatment in a VA health facility far from home.
-
Coaching into Care
Connect with a licensed psychologist or social worker for guidance on how to support a Veteran who's readjusting to civilian life, dealing with mental health problems, or wanting to find services through VA or the community.