Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Protestant Worship Sundays at 1:30 PM

Roman Catholic Mass is 1st & 3rd Sundays at 3:00 PM

Spiritual Break Daily Devotional Time - Weekdays at 12:00 pm noon.

Please contact Chaplain Service at 701-239-3700, ext. 2795 for additional information or to speak with one of our chaplains.

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, please call or email our chaplain:

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, at 701-239-3700, ext. 2795.

vhafarchaplain@va.gov

Interfaith Chapel

Building 1

Third floor

Map of Fargo campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT