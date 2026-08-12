Chaplain services
VA Fargo health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:
Protestant Worship Sundays at 1:30 PM
Roman Catholic Mass is 1st & 3rd Sundays at 3:00 PM
Spiritual Break Daily Devotional Time - Weekdays at 12:00 pm noon.
Please contact Chaplain Service at 701-239-3700, ext. 2795 for additional information or to speak with one of our chaplains.
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
For more information, please call or email our chaplain:
Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, at 701-239-3700, ext. 2795.
Interfaith Chapel
Building 1
Third floor
Map of Fargo campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Paul Anderson
Chief, Chaplain Services
VA Fargo health care
Phone:
Email: Paul.Anderson438@va.gov
Kate Bohmer
Chaplain
VA Fargo health care
Phone:
Email: Kate.Bohmer@va.gov
Dennis Cotton
Chaplain
VA Fargo health care
Phone:
Email: Dennis.Cotton@va.gov
Jason Clark
Chaplain
VA Fargo health care
Phone:
Email: Jason.Clark6@va.gov