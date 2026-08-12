Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information in the Fargo VA Health Care System for frequently requested services.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your Fargo VA Health Care System bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Optum Serve is the Third-Party Administrator for the VA Region 2 Community Care. Veterans participating in the Community Care Program who receive bills must contact Optum VA Community Care at
(Select Option 1).
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Fargo health care.
Mailing address
Fargo VA Health Care System
2101 Elm Street North
Fargo, ND 58102-2417
Main phone numbers
Local: 701-239-3700
Toll-free: 800-410-9723
To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711
A – F
Advance Care Planning & Life-Sustaining Treatment Decisions Initiative (LSTDI) -
After Hours Telephone Care:
Anesthesia Pain Clinic:
Appointments:
Audioinquiry System - Current listing of appointments:
Audiology:
Community Resource and Referral Center:
COVID-19 Vaccines:
Canteen - Veterans Canteen Service (PatriotCafe, PatriotBrew, PatriotStore):
Care in the Community, VA Community Care, MISSION Act:
Care Coordination and Integrated Case Management:
Chief of Staff:
Community Living Center:
Community Resource and Referral Center:
Compensation and Pension:
DAISY Award:
Dementia Care:
Dental Clinic:
Dental Eligibility:
Dermatology:
Dialysis:
Domestic Violence/Intimate Partner Violence:
Ear, Nose and Throat:
Eligibility & Enrollment:
Emergency Department:
Employee Education:
Equal Employment Opportunity Program:
Eye Clinic:
Finance Office:
Former Prisoners of War Advocate:
G – M
Gastroenterology/Endoscopy:
General Surgery:
Gynecology:
Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Program:
Home Based Primary Care:
Homeless Veterans:
Honors Escort Program:
Hospice and Palliative Care:
Housing Assistance:
Human Resources:
Imaging - Radiology - Xray:
Inpatient medical-surgical unit:
Integrated Ethics Program:
Intensive Care Unit:
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP):
Laboratory (Fargo):
- M-F 7:00AM-4:30PM
Lost and Found:
Medical Foster Home Program:
Medical Library:
Mental Health:
Military Sexual Trauma:
Million Veteran Program:
MOVE! Weight Management Program:
My HealtheVet:
N – Z
Nurse Recruiter:
Nursing Integrative Healing Therapies:
Nutrition Education, Walk-In Dietitians:
Nutrition and Food Service:
Oncology:
Office of Integrity and Compliance:
Orthopedics:
Patient Location:
Podiatry:
Post 9/11 Transition and Care Management / Military2VA (M2VA) / Returning Servicemembers:
Primary Care:
Pod A -
Pod B -
Pod C -
Pod D -
Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Services:
Public Affairs Office / Media:
Pulmonary Department:
Quality, Safety, & Value:
Rehabilitation and Extended Care:
Release of Information:
Renal Transplant Coordination:
Research:
Research Compliance Officer:
Safe Patient Handling Program:
Sleep Medicine:
Smoking and Tobacco Cessation:
Social Work:
Special Mode Transportation:
Specialty Care:
Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders:
Suicide Prevention Program:
Telephone Care:
Therapy Services - Physical, Occupational, Speech, and Recreation:
Tobacco Cessation:
Travel Office:
Urology:
Vascular Surgery:
Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC):
Virtual Lifetime Electronic Record:
Visual Impairment Services:
Voluntary Service / Center for Development & Civic Engagement:
Women Veterans Program - Women's Health:
Wound Care and Ostomy:
Requesting medical records maintained by the Fargo VA Health Care System
Phone: 701-239-3700, ext. 3419
Fax:
Mail:
Fargo VA Health Care System
Release of Information (11MR)
2101 North Elm Street
Fargo, ND 58102
Media and press
Media queries can be submitted to Shawn Abbas, Fargo VA Health Care System Public Affairs Officer.
Phone: 701-239-3724
Email: shawn.abbas@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 701-239-3700, ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law. To submit a FOIA request to the Fargo VA Health Care System, email vhafarfoia@va.gov or call
Mail:
Fargo VA Health Care System
Freedom of Information Act Officer (001P)
2101 North Elm Street
Fargo, ND 58102
Additional FOIA request information: See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of
Information Act page.
Visit our VA Fargo Privacy / FOIA website for additional details
Report an Issue
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact Fargo VA Health Care System hospital management at
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018
Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders
You can use these VA and Veteran Service Organization contacts to help connect Veterans to resources in their community for help.
Veterans Crisis Line
Connect Veterans and Service members in crisis and their families and friend with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.
- Call 988 and Press 1, 24/7
- Start a Confidential Veterans Crisis Line Chat.
- Text 838255
- For TTY, call 711 then 988
Visit our Suicide Prevention website for more information or contact our Suicide Team during normal business hours.
The following is a list of contacts for the VA Fargo Suicide Prevention Program:
- Suicide Prevention Coordinator(s) - 701-239-3700, ext. 3556/3370/3335/4142
- Suicide Prevention Case Manager(s) - 701-239-3700, ext. 4248/4087
- Suicide Prevention Community Engagement Program Coordinator - 70
For outreach, please contact our Suicide Prevention Community Engagement Partnerships Coordinator -
VA Police
VA police officers help make VA medical centers and other VA health facilities safe for Veterans and their family members. Visit our VA Police website.
- VA Police:
(24/7)
Emergency Care
We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
- Psychiatric evaluations
***Emergency Care Only Available at our Fargo Medical Center at 2101 Elm Street N, Fargo ND 58102
Emergency Department:
Compact Act - Community Partner Resource Hub
Mental Health:
View our Clinic Locations and Contact Information
Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)
Our Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC) located in downtown Fargo (721 1st, Ave N), provides Veterans who are homeless and at risk of homelessness with one-stop access to community-based, multiagency services to promote permanent housing, health and mental wellness care, career development, and access to VA and non-VA benefits.
Main phone:
Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator:
Homeless Hotline: 1-877-4AID-VET (1-