Skip to Content

Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information in the Fargo VA Health Care System for frequently requested services.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your Fargo VA Health Care System bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

  • Optum Serve is the Third-Party Administrator for the VA Region 2 Community Care. Veterans participating in the Community Care Program who receive bills must contact Optum VA Community Care at (Select Option 1).

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Fargo health care.

Mailing address

Fargo VA Health Care System
2101 Elm Street North
Fargo, ND 58102-2417

Main phone numbers

Local: 701-239-3700
Toll-free: 800-410-9723

To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711

A – F

Advance Care Planning & Life-Sustaining Treatment Decisions Initiative (LSTDI) -

After Hours Telephone Care:

Anesthesia Pain Clinic: 

Appointments:  ; toll-free:

Audioinquiry System - Current listing of appointments: 

Audiology: 

Bemidji VA Clinic:

Billing and Insurance: 

Bismarck VA Clinic:

Bismarck Vet Center:

Community Resource and Referral Center:

COVID-19 Vaccines: 

Canteen - Veterans Canteen Service (PatriotCafe, PatriotBrew, PatriotStore): 

Care in the Community, VA Community Care, MISSION Act ;

Care Coordination and Integrated Case Management:

Caregiver Support Program

Chaplain Service

Chief of Staff: 

Community Living Center: 

Community Resource and Referral Center

Compensation and Pension:  or 2982 or 3501

DAISY Award: 

Dementia Care: 

Dental Clinic:

Dental Eligibility: 

Dermatology: 

Devils Lake VA Clinic:

Dialysis: 

Dickinson VA Clinic:

Domestic Violence/Intimate Partner Violence: 

Ear, Nose and Throat: 

Eligibility & Enrollment: 

Emergency Department: 

Employee Education: 

Equal Employment Opportunity Program: 

Eye Clinic: 

Fargo Vet Center:

Fergus Falls VA Clinic:

Finance Office: 

Former Prisoners of War Advocate: 

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)

G – M

Gastroenterology/Endoscopy: 

Grafton VA Clinic:

Grand Forks VA Clinic:

General Surgery:

Gynecology

Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Program: 

Home Based Primary Care: 

Homeless Veterans:

Honors Escort Program:   extension 2726

Hospice and Palliative Care:   extension 2726

Housing Assistance:   extension 3472

Human Resources:   extension 3641

Imaging - Radiology - Xray:   extension 3204 or 3203

Inpatient medical-surgical unit:   extension 3467 or 3414

Integrated Ethics Program:   extension 3214

Intensive Care Unit:   extension 3312

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP):

Jamestown VA Clinic:

Laboratory (Fargo):   extension 3187      

  • M-F 7:00AM-4:30PM

Lost and Found:   extension 0

Medical Foster Home Program  extension 3940

Medical Library: 

Mental Health:   extension 3150

Military Sexual Trauma:   extension 4523

Million Veteran Program: 

Minority Veterans Program

Minot VA Clinic:

Minot Vet Center:

MOVE! Weight Management Program:   extension 3628 or 4428

My HealtheVet  extension 4420

N – Z

Nurse Recruiter

Nursing Integrative Healing Therapies: 

Nutrition Education, Walk-In Dietitians:  or 4437

Nutrition and Food Service: 

Oncology: ; infusion room: extension 3126

Office of Integrity and Compliance: 

Orthopedics: 

Patient Advocate: 

Patient Location: 

Pharmacy: 

                        or 2494

Physician Recruiter: 

Podiatry: 

Police Services

Post 9/11 Transition and Care Management / Military2VA (M2VA) / Returning Servicemembers: 

Primary Care:

                               Pod A -

                               Pod B -

                               Pod C -

                               Pod D -

Privacy Office

Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Services: 

Public Affairs Office / Media: 

Pulmonary Department: 

Quality, Safety, & Value: 

Rehabilitation and Extended Care: 

Release of Information or 3718

Renal Transplant Coordination:  or 3522

Research:  or 3557

Research Compliance Officer: 

Safe Patient Handling Program: 

Sleep Medicine:

Smoking and Tobacco Cessation:

Social Work: 

Special Mode Transportation: 

Specialty Care: 

Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders: 

Suicide Prevention Program: 

Telehealth: 

Telephone Care: 

Therapy Services - Physical, Occupational, Speech, and Recreation: 

Tobacco Cessation: 

Travel Office:  

Urology:

Vascular Surgery: 

Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC):

Virtual Lifetime Electronic Record: 

Visual Impairment Services: 

Voluntary Service / Center for Development & Civic Engagement: 

Whole Health: 

Williston VA Clinic:

Women Veterans Program - Women's Health:  or 3503

Wound Care and Ostomy:

Requesting medical records maintained by the Fargo VA Health Care System

Phone: 701-239-3700, ext. 3419
Fax:
Mail:

Fargo VA Health Care System
Release of Information (11MR)
2101 North Elm Street
Fargo, ND 58102

Media and press

Media queries can be submitted to Shawn Abbas, Fargo VA Health Care System Public Affairs Officer.

Phone: 701-239-3724
Email: shawn.abbas@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 701-239-3700, ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law. To submit a FOIA request to the Fargo VA Health Care System, email vhafarfoia@va.gov or call  extension 3978

Mail:

Fargo VA Health Care System
Freedom of Information Act Officer (001P)
2101 North Elm Street
Fargo, ND 58102

Additional FOIA request information: See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of
Information Act page.

Visit our VA Fargo Privacy / FOIA website for additional details

Report an Issue

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact Fargo VA Health Care System hospital management at . If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders

You can use these VA and Veteran Service Organization contacts to help connect Veterans to resources in their community for help.

Veterans Crisis Line 

VCL

Connect Veterans and Service members in crisis and their families and friend with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Visit our Suicide Prevention website for more information or contact our Suicide Team during normal business hours. 

The following is a list of contacts for the VA Fargo Suicide Prevention Program:

For outreach, please contact our Suicide Prevention Community Engagement Partnerships Coordinator -

 

VA Police

VA police officers help make VA medical centers and other VA health facilities safe for Veterans and their family members. Visit our VA Police website

  • VA Police: (24/7)

Emergency Care

We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:

  • Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
  • Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
  • Psychiatric evaluations

***Emergency Care Only Available at our Fargo Medical Center at 2101 Elm Street N, Fargo ND 58102

Emergency Department:

Compact Act - Community Partner Resource Hub

Mental Health:

View our Clinic Locations and Contact Information

Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)

Our Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC) located in downtown Fargo (721 1st, Ave N), provides Veterans who are homeless and at risk of homelessness with one-stop access to community-based, multiagency services to promote permanent housing, health and mental wellness care, career development, and access to VA and non-VA benefits. 

Main phone:

Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator:

Homeless Hotline: 1-877-4AID-VET (1-) 24/7

Additional Resources

  • Find the phone number to call for the help you need.

Last updated: 