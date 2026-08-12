Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your Fargo VA Health Care System bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Optum Serve is the Third-Party Administrator for the VA Region 2 Community Care. Veterans participating in the Community Care Program who receive bills must contact Optum VA Community Care at (Select Option 1).

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Fargo health care.

Mailing address

Fargo VA Health Care System

2101 Elm Street North

Fargo, ND 58102-2417

Main phone numbers

Local: 701-239-3700

Toll-free: 800-410-9723

To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711