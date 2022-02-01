The Fargo VA Health Care System will host a Virtual Heart Health Fair on Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The fair is free & open to all Veterans & their families!

Enter to win one of five Fitbits! Only Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare are eligible to win a Fitbit.

Register for one of our virtual events (listed below) and be added to our Fitbit drawings by emailing Irene.Johnson@va.gov or Brittany.Sjolie@va.gov.

Virtual Heart Health Events:

9 a.m.: Heart Health Presentation, Mindfulness Exercise, & VA Connected Care Presentation.

10 a.m.: Chair Yoga Class, & ‘What can Whole Health do for you’ class.

11 a.m.: Top 5 Heart Healthy Cooking Tips and Demonstration.

Health care professionals available for questions during each event.